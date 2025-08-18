'I don’t deal in low-budget areas': Delhi broker tells man his 45,000 budget is too low for South Delhi

Rent rates in South Delhi have once again raised eyebrows after a man shared his conversation with a broker, which went viral on Reddit. The exchange has sparked debate online over the steep cost of renting in the city’s posh localities. A screenshot of a man’s conversation with a Delhi broker about rent in South Delhi went viral. (Representational image). (Unsplash/Representational Image)

The chat shared by Redditor @RichBadPoorDad revealed a 2BHK in Defence Colony at ₹80,000 per month, while the Redditor could only afford ₹45,000.

“House hunt turned into a reality check,” the caption of the post reads.

2BHK hunt turned into a surprise:

The broker described the 2BHK as a fully renovated and nicely maintained, furnished apartment in a ‘VIP posh area,’ quoting a rent of ₹80,000 per month, slightly negotiable, along with a two-month refundable security deposit and brokerage equal to one month’s rent.

When the man explained that his budget was ₹45,000, the broker replied, ‘Oh, so sorry, you won’t get any good 2BHK in any South Delhi areas. Rents are very, very high there.’ He went on to suggest cheaper areas such as Lajpat Nagar or Kalkaji.

The conversation ended with the broker stating that he doesn't deal properties in low-budget areas.

The Redditor reflected on the exchange, recalling that 15 years ago, he had attended school in some of the poorest neighbourhoods in his hometown.

Over the years, he studied hard and worked his way up to a role that required him to work from headquarters. This would be his first time in Delhi, and the broker’s response left him feeling small, highlighting how far he still has to go.

"The tone just felt belittling even though what the broker stated is a fact," the Redditor adds.

Check out the post here:

Screengrab of the Reddit post.(@RichBadPoorDad/Reddit)

Reddit users react:

The post quickly gained attention on Reddit, with users reacting strongly to the broker’s response. Many expressed surprise at how steep South Delhi rents had become, noting that a ₹45,000 budget is still a significant amount for most people.

One of the users commented, “Brokers tend to talk like this to create this aura of 'exclusivity'. Ignore and move on.”

A second user commented, “Bro, don't even for a minute let this affect you. He said this on purpose to make you feel small. It doesn’t mean that you are not doing well.”

“That broker sounded more posh than the residents of South Delhi areas,” another user commented.

Other users empathised with the man’s experience, highlighting how the exchange reflected the challenges faced by people moving to the city for the first time.