Posh South Delhi colonies flooded after heavy rain. Man pitches Gurgaon boat service as 'startup idea'

Parts of Delhi, Noida, and Gurgaon were battered by heavy rainfall on Thursday morning, leading to severe waterlogging and traffic chaos across the National Capital Region. What began as light rain quickly intensified, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) upgrading its yellow alert to red.(X/@DeekshaPande1)

What began as light rain quickly intensified, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) upgrading its yellow alert to red, warning of moderate to heavy rain across the region for the next few hours.

Viral videos flooding social media showed cars submerged, roads turned into rivers, and people wading through knee-deep water, even in some of the city's poshest colonies and busiest junctions.

(Also Read: Heavy rain, severe waterlogging in Delhi-NCR, orange alert issued)

“Light to moderate rainfall at most places with moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated places over Delhi and NCR during next 2-3 hours,” said the IMD in its morning bulletin.

Among the worst-hit were areas in Sector 90 of Gurgaon, where locals blamed 15 years of encroachment for road blockages.

Reactions online

In central Delhi, flooded roads and snarled traffic sparked fresh frustration, with one user posting on X, “Delhi roads turned into a river after the rain. I don't know why we are unable to solve this issue in any cities of India.”

Popular weather trackers reported rainfall accumulation of up to 100mm in some parts of Delhi, predicting continued moderate to heavy showers across Faridabad, Gurgaon, and Delhi till around 3–4 PM.

As the roads resembled canals, jokes too began to float. One user proposed a startup idea for boat services in Gurgaon during rains, promising AI-powered route predictions using large language models. “DM to collaborate,” the user quipped.

“Delhi is the ultimate city of extremes. Extreme heat. Extreme cold. Extreme rains. Extreme tempers. Extreme passion. Nothing is done in moderation here. A truly overwhelming space full of ambivalence”, said another user.

Google Trends

Delhi weather(Google Trends)

According to Google Trends, the search term "Delhi weather" peaked on Thursday following heavy rainfall that left roads flooded and several areas waterlogged. The highest number of searches came from Delhi, followed by Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand. Related queries included "weather in Delhi", "Delhi today weather", "weather today", "New Delhi weather", and "Delhi weather forecast".