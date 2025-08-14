Delhi-NCR wakes up to light rain, weather panel issues red alert

Rain lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for the day. There was earlier a yellow alert in place, which was elevated to a red warning by the weather panel this morning. Parts of Delhi witnessed light rain on Thursday morning(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

Visuals from this morning showed rain lashing parts of Delhi, Noida and Gurugram.

The weather body has warned of light to moderate rain, with some parts expected to witness heavy rain over the next two to three hours.

“Light to moderate rainfall at most places with moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated places over Delhi and NCR during next 2-3 hours,” the IMD said in a bulletin on Thursday morning.

However, the district-wise nowcast warnings on the weather panel's site has shown that the city is under a red alert for rain for the next few hours. According to the site, the intense rain warning is in place till 8:30 am.

The fresh spells of rain come days after heavy downpour in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and other parts of National Capital Region, which also led to multiple flight delays and cancellations on Tuesday.

Apart from the Delhi-NCR region, the IMD has also warned of heavy rainfall over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, North Madhya Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh during the next few hours.