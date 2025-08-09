Red alert issued as Delhi-NCR witnesses heavy rain, waterlogging in places

Delhi woke up to heavy rain that triggered waterlogging in parts of the city, disrupting traffic. Rain lashed several parts of Delhi-NCR, including Shastri Bhawan, RK Puram, Moti Bagh, and Kidwai Nagar. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in the city for the day. For the Delhi NCR area, a red alert has been issued in Ghaziabad, while a yellow alert has been issued in Gautambudhnagar for thunderstorms and lightning.(ANI)

Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in Delhi, including in North Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi, South East Delhi and Central Delhi for very heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunderstorm. Waterlogging was witnessed at Panchkuian Marg, Minto Road and Mathura Road following heavy rain, as well as Bharat Mandapam's Gate no. 7, which was waterlogged in the early hours of Saturday, ANI reported.

For the Delhi NCR area, a red alert has been issued in Ghaziabad, while a yellow alert has been issued in Gautambudhnagar for thunderstorms and lightning.

Overall, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy with light rain and thundershowers. Maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to hover between 32-34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will remain between 24-26 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the Met department on Saturday posted on their X handle informing of the expected rainfall, stating that moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by moderate thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at most places of Delhi, NCR. Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning is very likely to occur at Gohana, Sonipat, Rohtak, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad, and other places.

For Haryana, an orange alert has been issued in Palwal, Gurgaon, and Faridabad for moderate to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, IMD has issued a fresh warning of continued rainfall activity in Himachal Pradesh, with heavy rain expected in many parts of the state over the next few days. The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for August 11 and 12 in three districts and a Yellow Alert for the remaining districts.