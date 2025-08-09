Delhi rain: Over 100 flights delayed, traffic disrupted as heavy rain brings capital to standstill

Delhi and its neighbouring areas received heavy rain, bringing a respite from the humidity and leaving several areas of the capital waterlogged. The IMD has issued a red alert for the city. An IndiGo aircraft, a unit of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., left, and an Air India Ltd. aircraft on the tarmac at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.(Bloomberg file photo)

The overnight rain also brought the capital to a standstill, disrupting traffic and flight operations. Several areas in the capital, including Panchkuian Marg, Mathura Road and Connaught Place reported waterlogging.

The Delhi Airport, in a statement, said that the flight operations were currently normal even as several flights reported delays.

"As per the Indian Meteorological Department's forecast, Delhi is experiencing inclement weather conditions. However, all flight operations at Delhi Airport are currently normal. Our on-ground teams are working diligently with all stakeholders to ensure your journey remains hassle-free," the Delhi Airport said in a post on X.

The data from Flightradar showed 105 flights were delayed on Saturday morning. The flight tracking website at 7:20 am showed 13 flights to the Indira Gandhi International Airport were delayed, while 92 outbound flights were also behind schedule.

Indigo issued an advisory on X cautioning the passengers against traffic congestion in the city. The airline advised the passengers to reach the airport well ahead of time and take alternate routes, if possible.

“Due to today’s downpour, several roads across Delhi are currently blocked or experiencing slow movement. Please allow extra time, take an alternate route if possible, and check your flight status on our website or app before leaving for the airport. Our teams are working to keep things on track and support your journey,” the Indigo advisory said.

Spicejet also issued an advisory saying the departures and arrivals at the Delhi airport may get affected due to the heavy downpour.

"Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://spicejet.com," the advisory read.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a thunderstorm with rain for Saturday. The maximum temperature is going to be 33 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature is going to be 25 degrees Celsius, it added.