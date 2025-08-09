Delhi Rain Live Updates: Waterlogging in several areas, Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory on Raksha Bandhan

Live

Vehicles wades through a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall, in Najafgarh, Southwest Delhi on Thursday.

Delhi Rain Live Updates: Heavy rain lashed Delhi on Saturday morning, disrupting traffic in several parts of the city and affecting the air travel due to the bad weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for most parts of Delhi-NCR. Several areas in the capital, including Panchkuian Marg, Mathura Road, Shastri Bhawan, RK Puram, Moti Bagh and Kidwai Nagar reported waterlogging, slowed down traffic in the area. The downpour began late night around 11 pm on Friday and has continued till Saturday morning....Read More

The IMD has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms for parts of North, West, South, South East, and Central Delhi districts for the day.