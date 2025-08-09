Delhi Rain Live Updates: Waterlogging in several areas, Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory on Raksha Bandhan
Delhi Rain Live Updates: Several areas in the capital, including Panchkuian Marg, Mathura Road, Shastri Bhawan, RK Puram, Moti Bagh and Kidwai Nagar reported waterlogging, slowed down traffic in the area.
Delhi Rain Live Updates: Heavy rain lashed Delhi on Saturday morning, disrupting traffic in several parts of the city and affecting the air travel due to the bad weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for most parts of Delhi-NCR. Several areas in the capital, including Panchkuian Marg, Mathura Road, Shastri Bhawan, RK Puram, Moti Bagh and Kidwai Nagar reported waterlogging, slowed down traffic in the area. The downpour began late night around 11 pm on Friday and has continued till Saturday morning....Read More
The IMD has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms for parts of North, West, South, South East, and Central Delhi districts for the day.
Delhi Rain Live Updates: Traffic disruption at Zakhira Railway Underpass, Shastri Nagar
Delhi Rain Live Updates: The traffic police said that the traffic has been affected at Zakhira Railway Underpass due to waterlogging. It also said that the traffic from Shastri Nagar/KD Chowk is being diverted towards Chaudhary Nahar Singh Marg.
Delhi Rain Live Updates: Traffic disruption likely at Lodhi Road in Lutyen's Delhi
Delhi Rain Live Updates: The Delhi Traffic Police said that the traffic may be affected on Lodhi Road in the carriageway from Madarsa towards Lodhi Hotel due to bending of a tree towards the road near Lodhi Garden. In a later post, the police said that the tree has been removed.
Delhi Rain Live Updates: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory
Delhi Rain Live Updates: The Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday said the traffic from Ashok Park Main Metro Station is being diverted towards Punjabi Bagh due to waterlogging at New Rohtak road. “Due to water logging at Gali No. 10, Anand Parbat, New Rohtak road, Traffic is being diverted towards Sarai Rohilla. Further, traffic is also being diverted from Ashok Park Main Metro Station towards Punjabi Bagh,” the advisory read.
Delhi Rain Live Updates: IMD issues red alert for Delhi
Delhi Rain Live Updates: The IMD has issued a red alert for most parts of Delhi-NCR. The downpour began late night around 11 pm on Friday and has continued till Saturday morning.