Delhi weather today: Light rain, thunderstorm likely in capital on Monday

Delhi is likely to receive rain, along with thunderstorm on Monday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle around 34 degrees and 25 degrees Celsius, the IMD said. After a dry start to the year in Delhi, which saw only 10.5mm of rainfall in the first four months of the year, the rainfall has since increased, reaching nearly 700mm. (HT Photo)

The met department has predicted light showers at isolated places in Delhi NCR on August 11. The forecast comes two day after Delhi saw heavy rains on Saturday.

Apart from rain on August 11, the capital is also expected to receive downpour from August 13 to August 15.

According to IMD, the weather in Delhi is expected to remain partly cloudy with the possibility of very light to light rain or thundershowers. Maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to remain between 33-35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will remain between 24-26 degrees Celsius.

An X post by the Delhi regional Met Department said that light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal (Haryana), Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Nazibabad, Muzaffarnagar, and Bijnaur. In Delhi NCR areas, no warning has been issued by IMD in Gurugram, Palwal, Faridabad, Rewari, Jhajjar and Ghaziabad.

In Haryana, orange alert has been issued for Yamuna Nagar, while yellow alert has been issued for Karnal, Ambala, and Panchkula.

In Uttar Pradesh, a yellow alert has been sounded for several areas, including Bareilly, Sitapur, Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur, and Barabanki. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued for Maharjganj, Bijnor, Meerut, and Saharanpur.

Meanwhile, the Yamuna River in Delhi was seen flowing close to the warning mark on Sunday morning after intense rainfall a day before. Water at the Old Yamuna Bridge, also known as Loha Pul, was recorded flowing below the 204.20-metre mark. Today, the water level under the bridge has eased flowing a normal range.

After a dry start to the year in Delhi, which saw only 10.5mm of rainfall in the first four months of the year, the rainfall has since increased, reaching nearly 700mm. After the intense rain spell on Saturday, Delhi’s annual rainfall totalled 706.7mm, which is over 91% of the annual rainfall mark.

According to data, last year Delhi crossed the annual rainfall mark on August 30 with a total of 390.3 mm recorded rainfall.