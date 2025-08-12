Heavy rain in Delhi: Multiple flights delayed, IMD predicts more showers today

Heavy rain lashed Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and other parts of National Capital Region on early Tuesday morning, with areas including Minto Bridge, Vijay Chowk, Moti Bagh flyover, Rafi Marg, and Nizamuddin flyover experiencing intense rainfall. Northern India would be witnessing spells of rain, overcast skies, with isolated thunderstorms today.(Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times)

Multiple flights to and from Delhi were delayed and some even cancelled after the city saw persistent showers. According to Ixigo, more than 50 flights faced delays and five flights stand canceled as of 7.22am on August 12.

The India Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert, the second level in IMD's four-tier warning system, across all stations in Delhi and the national capital region(NCR).

Light rainfall, accompanied with drizzle, cloudy skies and winds are predicted in the city. Tuesday's minimum temperature in the national capital is expected to hover around 25°C and the maximum temperature around 34°C.

Northern India on yellow and orange alerts

Northern India will witness spells of rain, overcast skies, and isolated thunderstorms today as the IMD has issued a yellow alert across all stations in Uttarakhand and parts of Himachal Pradesh. Orange alerts have been issued in parts of Himachal, Chandigarh, Punjab, and Jammu.

Orange alerts have been issued with predictions of thunderstorms in Keylong, Spiti Valley, Kaza, Kalpa, Sangla, Baddi, Kasauli, Solan, Rajgarh, Nahan, Renukaji, and Paonta Sahib.

The rest of Himachal has been put on a yellow alert for the day with light thunderstorms, and gusty winds and rainfall up to 5-15 mm/hr.

Light to moderate rainfall not exceeding 5mm/hr, accompanied with lightning, has been forecasted in Uttarakhand. The state would be experiencing overcast skies and gusty winds throughout the day, according to the regional met department's official website.

Monsoons this year wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, leaving 229 people dead, including 119 in rain-related incidents and 110 in road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

Kangra reported the highest number of rain-related deaths at 26, followed by Mandi, Chamba, Kullu, Kinnaur, Lahaul & Spiti, Shimla, Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur, Sirmaur, and Solan, since monsoons entered the state in 2025.

Uttarakhand also experienced a deadly flash flood on August 5, in its Uttarkashi district, that claimed several lives, left multiple stranded and led to significant damage of life and property.

Rainfall across the Konkan region

A significant stretch along the Konkan coast from Vijaydurg in Maharashtra to Kovalam in Kerala, along with the islands of Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar, have been issued an yellow alert for today.

Southern Maharashtra, Goa, coastal Karnataka and Kerala, Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar will experience light to moderate spells of rain with cloudy skies and gusty winds, throughout the day.