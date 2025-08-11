IMD issues ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ warning for Uttarakhand as monsoon trough moves north

The India Meteorological Department has forecast isolated ‘heavy to very heavy rainfall’ over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh in the next seven days, with isolated extremely heavy (≥21cm) showers over Uttarakhand on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. A flood-hit area in Dharali of Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand, on August 6. (PTI)

The weather department has made similar predictions for sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya from August 11-14.

The western end of the monsoon trough at mean sea level runs north of its normal position and the eastern end runs near the foothills of the Himalayas at mean sea level. The monsoon trough had temporarily shifted towards its normal position on Saturday.

“An upper air cyclonic circulation is lying over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Telangana in lower and middle tropospheric levels, titling southwards with height. An upper air cyclonic circulation is lying over northwest Uttar Pradesh in lower tropospheric levels. An upper air cyclonic circulation is also lying over Kutch and its neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. Further, an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Assam in lower tropospheric levels,” the IMD said in its weather bulletin on Monday.

A western disturbance seen as a cyclonic circulation is lying over north Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir in lower and middle tropospheric levels, the Met department said, adding that a low-pressure area is likely to form over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal around August 13, which is likely to become more marked over the subsequent two days.

“Under the influence of these systems, extremely heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir during August 13-15; Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand till August 17; Haryana, Chandigarh during August 13 and 15; Uttar Pradesh till August 15; East Rajasthan during August 15 to 17 with very heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh till August 14,” the IMD said.