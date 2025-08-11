Search
Mon, Aug 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

IMD issues ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ warning for Uttarakhand as monsoon trough moves north

ByJayashree Nandi
Published on: Aug 11, 2025 03:38 pm IST

The weather department has made similar predictions for sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya from August 11-14.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast isolated ‘heavy to very heavy rainfall’ over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh in the next seven days, with isolated extremely heavy (≥21cm) showers over Uttarakhand on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

A flood-hit area in Dharali of Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand, on August 6. (PTI)
A flood-hit area in Dharali of Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand, on August 6. (PTI)

The weather department has made similar predictions for sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya from August 11-14.

The western end of the monsoon trough at mean sea level runs north of its normal position and the eastern end runs near the foothills of the Himalayas at mean sea level. The monsoon trough had temporarily shifted towards its normal position on Saturday.

“An upper air cyclonic circulation is lying over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Telangana in lower and middle tropospheric levels, titling southwards with height. An upper air cyclonic circulation is lying over northwest Uttar Pradesh in lower tropospheric levels. An upper air cyclonic circulation is also lying over Kutch and its neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. Further, an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Assam in lower tropospheric levels,” the IMD said in its weather bulletin on Monday.

A western disturbance seen as a cyclonic circulation is lying over north Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir in lower and middle tropospheric levels, the Met department said, adding that a low-pressure area is likely to form over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal around August 13, which is likely to become more marked over the subsequent two days.

“Under the influence of these systems, extremely heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir during August 13-15; Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand till August 17; Haryana, Chandigarh during August 13 and 15; Uttar Pradesh till August 15; East Rajasthan during August 15 to 17 with very heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh till August 14,” the IMD said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / IMD issues ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ warning for Uttarakhand as monsoon trough moves north
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On