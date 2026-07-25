Beyond beer: German Embassy showcases Germany's wines at exclusive Delhi tasting

The guided tasting took guests through a curated flight of German wines, opening with a light-bodied Pinot Noir, moving to Germany’s iconic Riesling and concluding with a Merlot. Each pour was accompanied by insights into the country’s centuries-old winemaking heritage and the role its northern latitude and varied topography play in shaping the character of its wines.

The Ambassador of Germany to India and Bhutan, Dr Philipp Ackermann, hosted an evening celebrating German wines at the Ambassador’s Residence in New Delhi on Friday, bringing together hoteliers, restaurateurs, importers and wine enthusiasts for a guided tasting led by sommelier Manuela Lo Conte.

Addressing the gathering, Ackermann linked the evening to the proposed India-European Union Free Trade Agreement, which could make imported European wines significantly more affordable in India. He said, “Hopefully, in the first half of next year, we will have the implementation of a Free Trade Agreement, which makes wine much more affordable in India,” he said. “With tariffs eventually coming down, wine suddenly becomes much more interesting.”

Talking about the visible shift in India’s wine culture over the past few years, Ackermann tells us, “What I have experienced in the last four years is that there is a growing taste for wine, a growing appetite for wine. There is more expertise, more interest. Wine is not alcohol; wine is culture. I feel that India now has a growing community that really appreciates wine, and we want to make this community even bigger.”

Lo Conte encouraged people to look beyond Germany’s reputation as a beer nation and discover the diversity of its vineyards. She says, “Germany is definitely one of the winemaking countries gaining a lot of attention today. For many years, it was associated either with beer or medium-quality wine, but that perception has completely changed.” Explaining what makes German wines unique, she highlighted the country’s geography. She added, “Topography and location are what set German wines apart. Growing vines at such a northern latitude creates wines with remarkable freshness, elegance and character.”

The tasting concluded with conversations around food pairings, changing consumer preferences and Germany’s evolving place on the global wine map, offering guests a fresh perspective on one of Europe’s oldest wine-producing nations.