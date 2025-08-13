First IKEA store in Delhi serves up hot dogs and meatballs, with options for vegetarians too

Swedish furniture retailer IKEA is opening its first store in Delhi today, and the launch is expected to draw hundreds of visitors to Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden. Before the official opening, some content creators got the chance to step into the outlet for the iconic IKEA experience – including the food that has become synonymous with the furniture and home decor retailer. A glimpse of the food and drinks that customers can enjoy at IKEA Delhi (Instagram/@arjunmadan)

Food and lifestyle influencer Arjun Madan gave his followers a glimpse of what they can grab at the IKEA cafe in Delhi.

Food at IKEA Delhi

IKEA’s food offerings have become almost as iconic as its flat-pack furniture. The brand brings a taste of Sweden to its stores worldwide while also catering to local tastes.

At its Delhi outlet, customers can enjoy IKEA’s famous meatballs and hot dogs, along with cheese cakes, vegetable chips, cinnamon buns and other confectionaries. “IKEA is in Delhi and I obviously shopped a lot but I was so excited about the IKEA cafe!” Madan wrote on Instagram.

During his trip to IKEA Delhi, Madan tried the chicken hot dog, a spritzer and the chicken meatballs, which were served with lingonberry jam on top.

According to IKEA, “Swedes love to eat lingonberry jam with meatballs, mashed potatoes and cream sauce”. These berries grow wild in Swedish forests, and have become a mainstay of the IKEA menu worldwide. For that reason, too, Madan chose to sample the lingonberry spritzer instead of other flavours on offer like raspberry or lemon.

While the menu during Madan’s visit did not include veggie meatballs, they are known to be available at other IKEA cafes in India, keeping in mind the country’s large vegetarian population.

Vegetarians at IKEA can try the veggie hot dog and the assorted vegetable chips.

More about IKEA in India

IKEA began retail operations in India in 2018. Over the last seven years, it has opened stores in Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Ankit Ghai, Country Selling Manager and Chief Business Officer, promised in a LinkedIn post that the IKEA store in Delhi is the “first of the many to come very very soon!”

“oin us for a day of celebration, inspiration, and affordable Swedish home furnishing solutions. From the iconic BILLY bookcase to the delicious Swedish meatballs and our Iconic hot dog, we've brought everything you love about IKEA right to your city,” he posted.