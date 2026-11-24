According to a report by Gulf News , the flag was carried by Dubai Bearys, a group of Indian expatriates belonging to the Beary community from Karnataka. It was the second consecutive year that their tribute to the UAE featured in a video shared by the Crown Prince.

Indian expats carried a giant 30-metre UAE flag during Dubai Run 2026 and featured in a video shared by Dubai's Crown Prince. (Instagram/faz3)

A group of Indian expatriates turned heads at Dubai Run 2026 after carrying a giant UAE national flag along Sheikh Zayed Road on Sunday, November 22. Their gesture caught the attention of Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, whose Instagram video featuring highlights from the event included aerial footage of the flag.

Nearly 100 volunteers carry giant flag With the UAE's 55th National Day approaching, the community decided to return with a larger flag this year, measuring 30 metres in length and five metres in width. Nearly 100 volunteers came together to carry it during the run.

“This time, we carried a 30-metre-long and 5-metre-wide UAE flag, proudly celebrating our love for the UAE,” Ikram Mohammed Moolur, a core committee member, told Gulf News.

The group also displayed banners expressing pride in the UAE in Arabic and English.

The initiative was proposed by community leader Hidayath Addoor. Around 3,000 community members registered for the event, with participants ranging in age from nine months to 70 years, the outlet reported.

A tradition that began last year The community undertook a similar initiative in 2025, when more than 1,600 of its members participated in Dubai Run.

According to an earlier Gulf News report, the group had initially considered carrying a 200-metre-long banner but abandoned the idea to avoid inconveniencing other participants. Instead, they purchased a 30-metre-long and three-metre-wide UAE flag from a market in Deira.

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Dubai Run draws over 310,000 participants According to the UAE's state news agency, WAM, more than 310,000 people participated in this year's Dubai Run, which is recognised as the world's largest free community run.

Participants chose between 5km and 10km routes, passing some of the city's most prominent landmarks.

“More than 310,000 runners. One incredible city. Unstoppable energy! Dubai never stops inspiring!” Sheikh Hamdan wrote while sharing the video on Instagram.

The annual run is part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, an initiative launched in 2017 to encourage residents to engage in 30 minutes of physical activity every day for 30 days.