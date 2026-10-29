UAE president says ‘I want to train you how to fight’ to Smit Machchhar, inspects his stitches

An interaction between UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Captain Smit Machchhar during a recent award ceremony has gone viral. In the clip, the president tells the pilot he will teach him how to fight once he recovers. In another video that has surfaced online, the UAE leader is seen warmly embracing the serviceman and inspecting his stitches. UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Captain Smit Machchhar. (Instagram/@emiratesroyalfamily, @hhahmedbinsaeed)

“This is what happened between His Highness the President of the State and the crew of the "Fly Dubai" plane,” read the caption of a video posted on the official Instagram page of the UAE Royal Family.

It opens to show Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum interacting with flydubai crew members, including Smit Machchhar, who were conferred with the First Class Order of Zayed II for their bravery during the in-flight attack aboard FZ1073.

As the video progresses, the president praises the crew. Then he asks Machchhar, “When will you heal?” The pilot replies, “In two months.” The president responds, “I have an idea. When you heal, I want to have a session with you to train you how to fight.” As the pilot breaks into a smile, he says, “It’s my biggest honour.”