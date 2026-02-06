'Your Highness, can I have a selfie?': Dubai crown prince takes a ride in self-driving car

The Dubai crown prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has shared a video of him taking a ride in a self-driving car, leaving his fans and followers surprised. Dubai crown prince riding a self-driving car. (Instagram/@faz3)

In the video shared on his Instagram, the prince is seen seated inside the autonomous vehicle during a test drive, with no hands on the controls. He posted the video with a caption that reads, “Hands off. Future on.”

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), was also seen sitting inside the car.

What does the video show? The video opens with the prince showing the inside of the self-driving car. At one point, a voice is heard asking, “Your highness, can I have a selfie with you?” Sheikh Hamdan instantly replies, “Yes, of course”.

The voice heard is of Liang Zhang, Managing Director for Europe and MENA at Baidu, the operator of Apollo Go, reported Khaleej Times.