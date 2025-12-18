Lightning strikes Burj Khalifa, Dubai crown prince shares incredible video

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum shared an incredible video of a lightning bolt striking the top of the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa. Shared with a hashtag and two emojis, the video has wowed people. A video shared by the Dubai Crown Prince. (Instagram/@faz3)

“#Dubai,” the prince wrote. He added a cloud with a rain emoji. The second emoticon he used is a high voltage emoticon, which represents lightning, electricity, power, and energy, or electrical hazards.

Though short, the video the prince shared is incredible. It shows the Burj Khalifa against a dark sky. In a moment, the lightning bolt strikes the steel structure on the top of the building. What makes the video even more mesmerising is the sound of rain and thunderstorm in the background.

The National Centre of Meteorology issued warnings of unstable weather, reported the Gulf News. The agency issued warnings for rain, thunder, lightning, and hail in several parts of the UAE.

Who is Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum?

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum serves as the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE. Appointed as the Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council in 2006, he was named Crown Prince of Dubai in 2008.

An avid user of Instagram, the prince often shares visuals which show his photography skills, including one where he was seen lying in the desert to capture pictures of incredible wild birds.

The prince, at the time of writing the report, had over 17 million followers. Till now, he has shared over 2,400 posts. He goes by “Fazza” on Instagram. The bio of the price reads, “Every picture has a story and every story has a moment that I'd love to share with you. Thanks and enjoy.”