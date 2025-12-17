Indian teacher in Dubai wins big ticket lottery: 'Thought the winning call was a scam'

After years of persistence, an Indian teacher in Dubai has finally hit the jackpot with Big Ticket. Ritesh Dhanak, a 52-year-old computer teacher from Gujarat, has lived in Dubai for 30 years. The man tried his luck for 15 years with the weekly Big Ticket lottery.(Unsplash)

The man tried his luck for 15 years with the weekly Big Ticket lottery. This week, his long wait ended when he won Dh100,000 in the e-draw, Gulf News reported.

The win came as a complete surprise. Ritesh had not intended to buy a ticket this time. A promotional call about Big Ticket’s ‘buy 2, get 3’ offer convinced him to join two friends in making a purchase.

Days later, he received the call he least expected, notifying him of his win.

Celebrating his first-ever Big Ticket victory, Ritesh said he plans to use the money for a family holiday and to support his daughter’s graduation. Despite the unexpected win, Ritesh intends to continue playing. He encouraged others not to lose hope.