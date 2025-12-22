Search
Mon, Dec 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

Dubai crown prince takes Elon Musk for a drive, Tesla CEO replies to his post

BySanya Jain
Published on: Dec 22, 2025 06:55 am IST

Elon Musk met Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the crown prince of Dubai, on Sunday.

Elon Musk met Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the crown prince of Dubai, on Sunday. The meeting took place at the Dubai royal’s majlis in Nad Al Sheba, where the two discussed latest developments in technology, space exploration and AI.

Sheikh Hamdan, the crown prince of Dubai, took Elon Musk for a car drive in the city.
Sheikh Hamdan, the crown prince of Dubai, took Elon Musk for a car drive in the city.

Sheikh Hamdan shared several photographs from the meeting on social media. In one of them, the Dubai royal and the world’s richest man appear to be sitting in a private jet. In another, the two are accompanied by their children. The picture seems to suggest that Musk was accompanied by his five-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii, during his visit to the UAE.

The last picture in the carousel shows Sheikh Hamdan driving a car with Musk in the passenger seat.

(Also read: Lightning strikes Burj Khalifa, Dubai crown prince shares incredible video)

Elon Musk meets Dubai crown prince

“I thoroughly enjoyed a wide-ranging discussion with Elon Musk on space, technology, and humanity. Excited to see what the future holds,” the crown prince of Dubai said in his Instagram post.

On X, he continued: “During the meeting, we emphasised our pride in the partnerships that bring together the UAE with global economic leaders and changemakers, based on our belief that collaboration is the true engine of progress, and that the next stage requires an integrated partnership between the public and private sectors”.

Elon Musk thanks host

Elon Musk responded to Sheikh Hamdan’s post on X. He thanked the royal for his hospitality.

“Thank you for hosting me your great country!” wrote the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX.

After his meeting with the crown prince of Dubai, Musk also flew to Abu Dhabi to meet President Sheikh Mohamed.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Dubai crown prince takes Elon Musk for a drive, Tesla CEO replies to his post
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On