Dubai crown prince takes Elon Musk for a drive, Tesla CEO replies to his post

Elon Musk met Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the crown prince of Dubai, on Sunday. The meeting took place at the Dubai royal’s majlis in Nad Al Sheba, where the two discussed latest developments in technology, space exploration and AI. Sheikh Hamdan, the crown prince of Dubai, took Elon Musk for a car drive in the city.

Sheikh Hamdan shared several photographs from the meeting on social media. In one of them, the Dubai royal and the world’s richest man appear to be sitting in a private jet. In another, the two are accompanied by their children. The picture seems to suggest that Musk was accompanied by his five-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii, during his visit to the UAE.

The last picture in the carousel shows Sheikh Hamdan driving a car with Musk in the passenger seat.

Elon Musk meets Dubai crown prince

“I thoroughly enjoyed a wide-ranging discussion with Elon Musk on space, technology, and humanity. Excited to see what the future holds,” the crown prince of Dubai said in his Instagram post.

On X, he continued: “During the meeting, we emphasised our pride in the partnerships that bring together the UAE with global economic leaders and changemakers, based on our belief that collaboration is the true engine of progress, and that the next stage requires an integrated partnership between the public and private sectors”.

Elon Musk thanks host

Elon Musk responded to Sheikh Hamdan’s post on X. He thanked the royal for his hospitality.

“Thank you for hosting me your great country!” wrote the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX.

After his meeting with the crown prince of Dubai, Musk also flew to Abu Dhabi to meet President Sheikh Mohamed.