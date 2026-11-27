The situation between Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers has taken a dramatic turn over the past two days, with the franchise releasing the veteran quarterback on Wednesday, in what is expected to be his final NFL season. Russell Wilson has now shared his thoughts on Aaron Rodgers' fallout with Steelers. (AP Photo) more

The split followed a series of accusations Rodgers made against Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy. The fallout has since drawn reactions from several NFL analysts and former players with ties to the franchise, who have weighed in on the quarterback's conduct and the circumstances surrounding his departure.

Former Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson has now shared his thoughts on the situation, making it clear that he was disappointed with the way Rodgers handled the fallout.

Wilson questions Rodgers' handling of fallout Wilson addressed the breakdown between Rodgers and head coach Mike McCarthy during CBS' pregame coverage.

He described the quarterback's reported ultimatum as disappointing and suggested that it could bring an unfortunate close to an otherwise remarkable career.