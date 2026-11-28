November 28 could bring a day of meaningful conversations, financial decisions, relationship developments and professional opportunities for all 12 zodiac signs. The planetary outlook, combined with tarot guidance, may encourage some signs to revisit old choices, while others could find happiness through family support, romantic gestures or professional recognition. From financial planning to emotional clarity, the day may offer each zodiac sign an opportunity to approach its priorities with greater confidence. Horoscope today

Aries Horoscope Today Family happiness and property discussions could take priority today. Your spouse's support may make household decisions easier, while an unexpected source of income or a profitable property deal could improve your financial outlook. Students may struggle with concentration, so shorter study sessions could prove useful. Professionally, clear communication and strategic thinking may help you handle important discussions and establish boundaries.

Love Focus: Couples may enjoy greater harmony through honest conversations and mutual support. Singles could become more selective about romantic connections.

Taurus Horoscope Today Determined efforts could bring professional success, although the day may demand considerable patience. Support from siblings and a positive family atmosphere could make responsibilities easier to manage. However, investing in a new business venture may not be advisable. A career development or an old opportunity could encourage you to reconsider your professional direction.

Love Focus: Couples may find an opportunity to resolve an old misunderstanding, while singles could reconsider someone from their past.

Gemini Horoscope Today Your persuasive communication could help resolve family disagreements and improve strained relationships. A guest may visit your home, bringing a pleasant social atmosphere. Financially, the day could favour savings, accumulation and investment. However, reaching professional goals may require sustained effort.

Love Focus: Couples may enjoy nurturing moments and discuss practical plans for the future. Singles could feel drawn towards someone dependable and caring.

Cancer Horoscope Today Professional confidence could bring fulfilment, appreciation and encouraging business earnings. Students may enjoy strong concentration and make meaningful academic progress. A mentor or journey could involve delays, so preparation may be particularly important. Financial planning and long-term stability could become priorities.

Love Focus: Couples may strengthen their bond through shared responsibilities and thoughtful gestures. Singles could attract someone who values loyalty and stability.

Leo Horoscope Today You may seek reassurance and emotional support from family members as confidence fluctuates. Expenses could exceed income, making financial restraint particularly important. Students may struggle with distractions, while business-related travel could bring disappointing results. Professional partnerships and supportive colleagues may nevertheless offer encouraging developments.

Love Focus: Couples may benefit from heartfelt conversations and greater emotional understanding. Singles could encounter someone with whom they feel comfortable.

Virgo Horoscope Today A long-awaited wish could finally bring happiness, while good earnings and social recognition may brighten your day. Romantic moments with your spouse and support from an elder sibling could make the day especially rewarding. Financially, fixed deposits or mutual funds may receive your attention. Professional partnerships and important career decisions could require careful consideration.

Love Focus: Couples could discuss commitment and shared values, while singles may feel drawn towards someone who encourages emotional growth.

Libra Horoscope Today Recognition from seniors could strengthen your professional standing, while additional income from another source may improve your financial outlook. Business owners might begin planning expansion, although students may need extra time to complete their work. Family concerns, particularly regarding children's behaviour or health, could require patience. Professional progress may feel slower than expected, making consistency important.

Love Focus: Couples may evaluate their relationship and consider areas that need improvement. Singles could question someone's intentions, making patience important.

Scorpio Horoscope Today An unsettled start could gradually give way to confidence, concentration and a more joyful mood. Students may find it easier to focus, while affectionate conversations and family support could brighten your day. Avoid making major decisions during moments of early restlessness. Professionally, intuition may be strong, but checking facts before accepting financial or workplace opportunities could prove important.

Love Focus: Couples may need to avoid assumptions about each other's intentions, while singles could experience uncertainty about a developing attraction.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today Disappointing results could affect your mood, but delayed money may finally become available. Support from children and guidance from experienced individuals could offer reassurance. Familiar tasks may prove more productive than unfamiliar responsibilities. Professionally, several opportunities could attract your attention, making prioritisation essential. Avoid impulsive spending and unrealistic commitments.

Love Focus: Couples could benefit from discussing future expectations, while singles may need to distinguish attraction from genuine compatibility.

Capricorn Horoscope Today A family picnic or outing could bring happiness after a busy start to the day. Shared plans and affectionate gestures may strengthen personal connections, while a colleague's request could add to your workload. Business discussions and partnerships may require attention. Workplace competition could also test your patience, making professional boundaries important.

Love Focus: Couples may need to manage differences in expectations through patience and mutual respect. Singles could feel attracted to someone but should avoid feeling pressured to prove their worth.

Aquarius Horoscope Today Good news from your children could bring happiness and pride. Students may perform well, while business owners could explore expansion opportunities. However, a busy routine may require careful organisation. Professional habits or financial commitments that limit your progress could become easier to recognise.

Love Focus: Couples may need to address jealousy or possessiveness, while singles could encounter an intriguing attraction.

Pisces Horoscope Today Good news from your children could bring a joyful atmosphere at home. Students may enjoy wholehearted concentration, while sincere efforts at work could bring professional recognition. Business owners may consider starting a new venture, and employed individuals could find opportunities to improve their position. Financially, the day may favour recognising progress and planning future milestones.

Love Focus: Couples may feel appreciated and enjoy moments that strengthen their bond. Singles could attract romantic attention or receive encouraging expressions of interest.

(Inputs by Kishori Sud)