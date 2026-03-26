Live worms in Vande Bharat meal row: Indian Railways fines IRCTC ₹10 lakh, vendor ₹50 lakh

It added, “Action taken — IRCTC has been penalised ₹10 lakh, the service provider has been penalised with ₹50 lakh, and ordered to terminate the contract. Passenger safety and quality remain our top priority.”

The ministry shared that fines were imposed on both IRCTC and the vendor who provided the food. “The complaint regarding food quality raised by a passenger in train number 21896 (Patna - Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express) on 15 March 2026 has been taken seriously.”

The Ministry of Indian Railways has initiated action against Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and the vendor of a Vande Bharat Express after a video of a passenger finding live worms in his food went viral. The video shows the passenger confronting the onboard staff, who initially try to dismiss it as “kesar” (saffron).

The video, which went viral and prompted the ministry to take action, shows a man telling a train attendant that there are live worms in his food. An X user shared the video with the caption: “Kalesh in Vande Bharat train over worms in served food. Attendant said 'Kesar hai.. kesar' for the insect leg found in the Dahi.”

The video was initially shared on the YouTube channel Travel Skippers. According to the channel’s bio, it is managed by Ritesh Kumar Singh from Patna. He makes travel and lifestyle-related videos.

What does the video show? The passenger handed a cup of curd to the attendant, pointedly asking, “Can you see something in there?” The staff member denied seeing anything unusual and suggested the visible specks were merely "kesar" (saffron). This absurd claim sparked a wave of disbelief and laughter from the complainant and onlookers.

Also Read: Vande Bharat passenger raises concern over rotis heated in plastic packets, IRCTC responds

The passenger immediately held up his food tray, revealing that the insects had also spilt onto the rest of his meal. He asked what would happen if someone were to consume such contaminated food, highlighting the health risk.

In response, the attendant noted that the curd arrived pre-packaged before checking the container's details. Upon inspection, it was discovered that the product was significantly out of date. The video ended with the passenger insisting that the attendant log the incident in the complaint book.