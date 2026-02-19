Vande Bharat passenger raises concern over rotis heated in plastic packets, IRCTC responds
A passenger on the Vande Bharat sparked a discussion on food safety after questioning the practice of heating sealed plastic food in microwave.
A passenger travelling on a Vande Bharat train from Prayagraj to Delhi has raised concerns over food safety after claiming that rotis and kachoris were served hot despite being sealed in plastic packets, sparking a discussion online about railway catering practices.
In a video shared on X by Avani Bansal, the passenger is seen questioning a train staffer about whether the rotis were microwaved inside their sealed packaging. Responding to the question, the staffer acknowledged that the packets were heated directly, even though the packaging did not indicate that it was safe for microwave use.
In her post, Bansal said she first noticed the issue while travelling on the Rajdhani Express a day earlier, when she received a hot kachori in sealed plastic packaging. The same experience repeated on her Vande Bharat journey, prompting her to seek clarification.
She pointed out that the “Halka Phulka” roti packet mentioned only storage instructions such as “store in a cool and dry place,” with no indication that the packaging was microwave-safe or suitable for heating.
Calling it a “public health issue,” she questioned whether food-grade plastic packaging automatically qualified as heat-safe and raised concerns about potential chemical migration into food when heated repeatedly at scale.
IRCTC responds
Responding to the viral post, IRCTC wrote, “Ma'am, the packaging is suitable for service as per prevalent temperature standards in train. The packaging is unharmful from health point of view and food is safe for consumption.”
Social media reactions
Meanwhile, several social media users joined the discussion, with many supporting the passenger’s concerns and calling for clearer food safety guidelines.
One user wrote, “There is more to it. Please compare the food with exact official menu for that day for the particular train. You will find many items changed, missing or less quantity. This is a bigger scam which no one has covered till now.”
Another user commented, “IRCTC picking Cheap connived Vendors to Supply food on flagship trains!! High time to switch on brands to offer good and hygienic meals to the Passengers!! I agree with your concerns.”
“If sealed food packs are being heated directly, the packaging must be specifically certified for in pack heating with proper migration testing. ‘Food grade’ does not automatically mean heat safe. A clear clarification from IRCTC and the vendor on packaging validation would help ensure passenger safety and maintain trust,” suggested a third user.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
