Vande Bharat passenger raises concern over rotis heated in plastic packets, IRCTC responds

A passenger travelling on a Vande Bharat train from Prayagraj to Delhi has raised concerns over food safety after claiming that rotis and kachoris were served hot despite being sealed in plastic packets, sparking a discussion online about railway catering practices. The passenger questioned staff about heating rotis in plastic, noting the packet carried no microwave-safe marking. (X/@bansalavani)

In a video shared on X by Avani Bansal, the passenger is seen questioning a train staffer about whether the rotis were microwaved inside their sealed packaging. Responding to the question, the staffer acknowledged that the packets were heated directly, even though the packaging did not indicate that it was safe for microwave use.

In her post, Bansal said she first noticed the issue while travelling on the Rajdhani Express a day earlier, when she received a hot kachori in sealed plastic packaging. The same experience repeated on her Vande Bharat journey, prompting her to seek clarification.

She pointed out that the “Halka Phulka” roti packet mentioned only storage instructions such as “store in a cool and dry place,” with no indication that the packaging was microwave-safe or suitable for heating.

Calling it a “public health issue,” she questioned whether food-grade plastic packaging automatically qualified as heat-safe and raised concerns about potential chemical migration into food when heated repeatedly at scale.