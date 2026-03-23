Dentist mom's baby falls ill on train from Bengaluru, Railways arranges doctor at next station

Travelling with babies can be unpredictable; even a minor issue can quickly turn into a stressful situation for parents. The mother thanked Indian Railways for stepping in during a moment of need. (@chaos_to_care/Instagram)

One such moment of panic during a train journey, however, turned into relief within minutes after timely medical help was arranged for an unwell child.

The video was shared by Dr. Bhavna K, a dentist, who described the incident while travelling with her baby.

In the video, the mother described that on 13 March, while travelling from Bengaluru to Gujarat, she fed her baby drumstick soup, after which the child began vomiting repeatedly.

“From panic to relief in a moving train,” the caption of the video reads.

Alarmed by her baby’s condition, she approached the train ticket examiner (TTE) to ask if it was possible to arrange medicines on the train. She admitted that she was not expecting much help at the time.

However, the response she received was far quicker than expected.

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Doctor arranged within minutes: Within minutes, as the train reached Hindupur station, a doctor had been arranged to attend to them. The doctor examined the baby and provided the necessary medication.

She also mentioned that they were given a proper bill for the treatment.

The prompt assistance helped calm the situation and ensured the baby received immediate care without disrupting the journey further. The mother said she was “truly shocked” by how quickly everything was managed.

Expressing her gratitude, she thanked Indian Railways for stepping in during a moment of need.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds.

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