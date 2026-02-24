Mumbai train manager shares ‘harsh reality’ of railway job: ‘I walk 15,000-18,000 steps daily’

A train manager with Central Railway has caught the internet’s attention after sharing a candid glimpse into the physical demands of her job. In a video shared on Instagram, Mumbai-based railway employee, Priyanka Shaktivel Mudaliyar, is seen walking along tracks near a railway yard, dressed in a white shirt and carrying a backpack. Recording herself while navigating the uneven ground beside a stationary train, she reveals the extent of the daily physical effort involved in keeping trains running on time. The video has prompted a wave of reactions online. (Instagram/@miss_train_manager)

“I’m not even exaggerating. I have been walking 15,000 to 18,000 steps. It is not just me, it is the whole operating department of the railways,” she says in the clip, adding, “There are so many people who work on the track or who spend their whole duration of 9 hours standing, which is not easy.”

The video shows long stretches of railway tracks and freight wagons in the background, underscoring the distance she covers during her shift. She explains that before joining the railways, she too would complain about delays and overcrowding.

“I used to always tell my dad, ‘Railway does not do this, railway does not do that. My trains are running late.’ But once I’ve seen how it actually functions on the inside and for one train to start from its starting junction, there are so many departments and so many people involved in it, and it is more complicated,” she says.

Urging passengers to be more considerate when trains run late, she adds that walking such long distances is even tougher during summers and monsoon.

The caption of her post reads, “Immense respect for my fellow operating cadre staff! (Kyaa aapko bhi yard/lobby tak chalte chalte nani yaad aajati hai?)”