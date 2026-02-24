Mumbai train manager shares ‘harsh reality’ of railway job: ‘I walk 15,000-18,000 steps daily’
In the video, the woman reveals the extent of the daily physical effort involved in keeping trains running on time.
A train manager with Central Railway has caught the internet’s attention after sharing a candid glimpse into the physical demands of her job. In a video shared on Instagram, Mumbai-based railway employee, Priyanka Shaktivel Mudaliyar, is seen walking along tracks near a railway yard, dressed in a white shirt and carrying a backpack. Recording herself while navigating the uneven ground beside a stationary train, she reveals the extent of the daily physical effort involved in keeping trains running on time.
“I’m not even exaggerating. I have been walking 15,000 to 18,000 steps. It is not just me, it is the whole operating department of the railways,” she says in the clip, adding, “There are so many people who work on the track or who spend their whole duration of 9 hours standing, which is not easy.”
The video shows long stretches of railway tracks and freight wagons in the background, underscoring the distance she covers during her shift. She explains that before joining the railways, she too would complain about delays and overcrowding.
“I used to always tell my dad, ‘Railway does not do this, railway does not do that. My trains are running late.’ But once I’ve seen how it actually functions on the inside and for one train to start from its starting junction, there are so many departments and so many people involved in it, and it is more complicated,” she says.
Urging passengers to be more considerate when trains run late, she adds that walking such long distances is even tougher during summers and monsoon.
The caption of her post reads, “Immense respect for my fellow operating cadre staff! (Kyaa aapko bhi yard/lobby tak chalte chalte nani yaad aajati hai?)”
HT.com has reached out to Priyanka. The article will be updated once a response is received.
(Also Read: Mumbai woman expresses concern over dangerously overcrowded local trains: 'Life-threatening')
Social media reactions
Since being shared, the video has prompted a wave of reactions.
“I'm an Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP), Only we, the running crew, know the pain. People only look at their salary,” one user commented.
“I am also working as Senior Train Manager. People will understand through your videos ,how tough the job is and most important things are sound sleep, Healthy diet and fitness,” wrote another.
“Passion + Profession. Very inspiring. It’s great to see a Goods Train Manager managing both job and passion. Just one small suggestion see ur job is very responsible and risky, please make sure safety always comes first while shooting. We want to see you grow safely and successfully in both career and vlogging,” commented a third user.
“I whole heartedly appreciate your spirit in taking up this work. Indian Railways should put you in some desk post of the same cadre and for you to use your abilities at the best,” wrote another.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More