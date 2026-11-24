Central government pensioners are required to submit their Annual Life Certificate by November 30 for the continuation of their pension, according to an official memorandum issued by the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare. The deadline is November 30, with pensioners aged 80 and above eligible from October 1. (Representational) more

Every Central government pensioner has to submit the certificate in November every year. However, pensioners aged 80 years and above can submit their certificates from October 1 onwards, according to the memorandum issued on October 26.

The government has outlined six ways to submit the Annual Life Certificate, including online services, face authentication and doorstep banking facilities. Here are the six methods pensioners can use.

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Visit the Pension Disbursing Authority Pensioners can submit their Life Certificate by appearing in-person before the Pension Disbursing Authority (PDA). The authority can record the certificate after verifying the pensioner’s physical presence.

Get the certificate signed by a designated official Pensioners do not need to appear personally before the authority if they submit a Life Certificate form signed by a designated official. The department said the list of officials authorised to sign the certificate is included in the scheme booklet issued by the Central Pension Accounting Office (CPAO).

The list includes magistrates, gazetted government servants, police officers, postmasters, designated bank officials, justices of peace, block development officers and treasury officers, etc.

Submit it online through Jeevan Pramaan Pensioners can also submit their Annual Life Certificate online through the Jeevan Pramaan portal using fingerprint authentication. The department has provided information on compatible biometric devices through a video link and asked pensioners to visit the UIDAI website for details about permissible devices.

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Use face authentication through a smartphone Another option is the face authentication facility based on UIDAI Aadhaar technology. Under this method, pensioners can use the Jeevan Pramaan mobile application to capture their live photograph and generate a Digital Life Certificate through a smartphone.

This allows pensioners to complete the process online without visiting a bank branch or using a separate fingerprint device.

Avail doorstep services through India Post Payments Bank India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), under the Department of Posts, provides a doorstep facility for generating Digital Life Certificates. The service was launched in November 2020 in coordination with the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

IPPB uses its network of more than 1.41 lakh access points and over 1.80 lakh Postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks equipped with smartphones and biometric devices to provide the service.

Pensioners can also seek assistance by emailing the bank at contact@ippbonline.in.

Book doorstep banking through PSB Alliance Pensioners can use the doorstep banking facility offered through PSB Alliance, which comprises public sector banks. Under this service, a banking agent visits the pensioner's home for the service.

The service can be booked through the Mobile Doorstep Banking application, the PSB Alliance website or its toll-free number, 9152220220.

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Pensioners aged 80 and above get an earlier window The department also reiterated that pensioners aged 80 years and above can submit their Annual Life Certificate from October 1 every year, instead of waiting until November 1. The facility was introduced to provide senior citizens with an additional window to complete the process.

The office memorandum has asked all Pension Disbursing Authorities to take note of the instructions and give wide publicity to the available submission methods among pensioners.