Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday said the state government would place the long-pending Working Journalists' Pension Scheme before the Cabinet at its next meeting scheduled for December 9, expressing hope that it would pave the way for its implementation within the month. Journalists' pension scheme to be placed before Cabinet: Arunachal CM

Interacting with media persons on the occasion of National Press Day here, Khandu acknowledged the delay in implementing the scheme, which was announced in 2019, and said the government recognised the important role played by the media in society.

The CM said he had held discussions with the Arunachal Press Club and the concerned department on the matter, and the proposal had reached its final stage. Following a meeting with representatives of the Press Club on November 6, he had decided to take it up at the next Cabinet meeting and work towards its implementation in December.

On the progress of the NH-415 project, particularly the B and C packages covering the Naharlagun-Nirjuli and Nirjuli-Banderdewa stretches, Khandu said the road had faced delays due to issues involving the contractor and coordination among the agencies concerned.

He said Package C had been completed, while work on the other stretch had run into difficulties.

"The government had reviewed the matter and recommended cancellation of the contract, but the process was complicated by legal proceedings. The matter subsequently reached the High Court," he said.

Describing the highway as a vital road for the state, the chief minister said the government could not afford to leave it in poor condition while the contractual and legal issues continued.

He said the state would take responsibility for essential maintenance and repair work in the meantime.

Khandu said he had recently made a surprise inspection of the road without a formal team and directed that necessary repair work be taken up promptly. He stressed that the highway was important for the state's connectivity and required urgent attention.

Explaining the challenges of developing infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh, the chief minister said the state was geographically much larger than other northeastern states and faced difficult terrain, making road construction and maintenance particularly demanding.

"Although the state had strengthened its own resources over the past decade, it continued to depend substantially on the Centre for major infrastructure projects," he said, while appreciating the Centre's support.

The chief minister also spoke about the high-powered committees constituted by the state government to examine various issues, including safeguards for indigenous communities and matters concerning the state's special constitutional provisions.

He said the committees included ministers, government officials, and representatives of civil society were expected to hold consultations and submit their recommendations.

On the issue of Article 371-H, Khandu said the provision had to be examined in the proper legal and institutional context.

Article 371-H of the Constitution provides a special constitutional provision for Arunachal Pradesh, recognising the state's distinct administrative and security requirements. Inserted through the Constitution Act, 1986, and brought into effect on February 20, 1987, it gives the governor special responsibility for matters relating to law and order in the state.

While discharging this responsibility, the governor is required to consult the Council of Ministers but may exercise individual judgment on the action to be taken.

The chief minister indicated that the government was considering the concerns raised and that the relevant recommendations and proposals were being examined at the appropriate levels.

He also referred to the state's historical administrative evolution, from the North-East Frontier Agency to Union Territory status in 1972 and its subsequent attainment of statehood in 1987.

Khandu said the government was also pursuing issues relating to the state's institutional and administrative arrangements with the Centre.

"A proposal concerning the matter had been forwarded to the Centre and was under examination by the Ministry of Home Affairs," he said.

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