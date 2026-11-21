Salman Khan has addressed the December 4 box-office clash between his war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace and Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha. The actor said he was unaware that Shraddha's film was also releasing on the same date when his film's release was announced. He revealed that he later called her to apologise, adding that he would have picked another date had he known about the clash. Salman Khan regrets December 4 clash with Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha, urges audiences to watch her film. more

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Salman Khan on box office clash Speaking at a summit hosted in Hyderabad by ABP, Salman said he felt bad about the situation and would not have chosen the same date had he been aware of Eetha's release. "So when we announced the 4th (of December), I did not know that Shraddha was coming out on the 4th of December. I feel really, really bad about it. If I would've known, I would not have come out with Shraddha. I spoke to her. I called her up. I mean, I've seen them grow up. I spoke to her and said, 'I'm really sorry, I didn't know," he said.

According to Salman, Shraddha was gracious about the situation and reassured him that there was room for both films at the box office. "No, no, sir. There's enough space for both of our films to come," she told him. Salman replied, “Very good, I'm happy”.

He also encouraged audiences to watch Eetha, making a point of cheering for the film during a public appearance. "I do think that everyone should go and see that film," he said. He had previously also shared Eetha's poster on his Instagram Story with a message for the team: "All the best for Eetha".