Amid Eetha Marathi accent controversy, Shraddha Kapoor says she doesn't ‘handle’ criticism, barely checks her phone

Shraddha Kapoor has opened up about her approach to criticism after facing online scrutiny over her Marathi dialogue delivery and accent in the trailer of her upcoming film, Eetha. The actor essays the role of legendary Lavani and Tamasha performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar in the film. Shraddha Kapoor plays legendary Lavani and Tamasha performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar in Eetha.

During a recent Ask Me Anything session on social media, a fan asked Shraddha how she handles criticism. The actor said her trick is to stay away from her phone, which is why she pays little attention to negativity and prefers to focus on her work.

‘I actually don't handle criticism’ Shraddha said, "I actually don't handle criticism. What's there to handle in that? I can't even handle my WhatsApp." The actor added that her habit of staying away from her phone has helped her but has also led to her getting scoldings from directors. She said, "I don't even have a manager, nor am I affiliated with any agency. My friends, directors, and producers keep scolding me that I don't check my phone. I'm not interested in handling any criticism. All I want to do is work, and more and more work. That's it."