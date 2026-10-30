Eetha trailer out: Shraddha Kapoor celebrates Maharashtra's Lavani legacy as she transforms into Vithabai Narayangaonkar in Laxman Utekar's musical

The film also shines a light on the cultural roots of Lavani and Tamasha, as well as the women who have kept these traditions alive. Through Eetha Bai's journey, it celebrates an art form that has been an important part of Maharashtra's cultural identity. The trailer also features a lively exchange about the nauvari saree, with one character explaining why it is far more than just an outfit. It stands for the pride, identity and traditions of Marathi women.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the colourful world of dance forms such as Lavani and Tamasha, but there is more to Eetha Bai's story than music, dance and applause. It follows a woman navigating betrayal, heartbreak and the many obstacles that come her way as she tries to make a name for herself. A line from the trailer sums up her determination: “If I die without trying, I'll be remembered as helpless. But if I die dancing, I'll be remembered as a legend.”

Shraddha Kapoor is stepping into the world of Lavani with her next film, Eetha , in which she takes on the role of a celebrated performer who made her mark against all odds. Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations have unveiled the trailer, offering a first glimpse of Shraddha in the role of Eetha Bai. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the musical drama draws inspiration from the life of Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, the renowned Maharashtrian Lavani and Tamasha artist. Interestingly, this film will mark one of the late Nana Patekar's last performances.

Producer Dinesh Vijan said the story stood out to him because it highlighted women whose contributions to an important cultural art form have not received enough recognition in mainstream Hindi cinema. He said, “One of the most exciting things about cinema is that every once in a while, you come across a story so extraordinary that you wonder why the world doesn’t already know about it. For me, Eetha was one of those stories. When I first heard it, I was fascinated not just by the incredible world of Lavani — its music, its rhythm, its energy and its larger-than-life characters — but by the extraordinary women who brought this art form to life. We have celebrated their performances for generations, but how often have we stopped to understand their journeys?"

On playing the titular role, Shraddha spoke about the opportunity to explore a character whose individuality and relationship with her art make her story worth telling. She said, “It’s a story about a woman whose art, courage and individuality make her unforgettable. The more Laxman sir told me about the character, the more I felt connected to her world. Playing this role has been an incredibly exciting experience, and I am thrilled for audiences to discover her journey on the big screen. This is also my grand reunion with Maddock Films after we made magic with Stree and Stree 2, which is thrilling to say the least. The entire team has put in so much hard work, and I cannot wait for audiences to experience the world of Eetha.”

He added, “The courage, the sacrifices, the struggles and the sheer strength of these women are as extraordinary as the art itself. What amazed me was that a world so rich in culture, emotion and powerful human stories had remained largely unexplored in Hindi cinema. It felt like an incredible opportunity to bring this world and the people who shaped it to the big screen. We’ve given so much love to their art. Perhaps it’s time we gave just as much love to their stories. That’s what Eetha means to me. It’s more than a film inspired by true events; it’s a celebration of an extraordinary art form and the remarkable women whose lives deserve to be seen, heard and remembered.”

Following the blockbuster success of Chhaava, Laxman Utekar now returns with Eetha. Speaking about directing this musical story, he said, “After the blockbuster success of Chhaava, which became a mega cinematic spectacle, I wanted to take audiences into a completely different world with EETHA. While the two films are vastly different in their settings, both are rooted in the extraordinary strength of their central characters. EETHA is the story of an artist who became a legacy. We have brought together authenticity, emotion and scale to create a cinematic experience that audiences can truly immerse themselves in.”

Karishma Sharma, producer at Kathputli Creations, also spoke about the importance of taking stories rooted in India's cultural heritage to the big screen. She said, “India is home to extraordinary stories, rich cultural traditions and fascinating characters that deserve to be celebrated on the big screen. For us, the most exciting stories are those that are deeply rooted in our soil yet have the power to entertain and connect with audiences everywhere. EETHA brings together this very spirit. It is a remarkable story from our cultural heritage, told through music, drama, emotion and spectacle. We hope audiences discover a world that feels uniquely Indian, yet resonates universally.”