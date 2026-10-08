Nana Patekar's final screen appearances: Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha, Aneet Padda's Shakti Shalini and The Confession of Mary will release posthumously

The Confession of Mary is perhaps the most notable of his remaining films. The film has been directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Ananth Mahadevan , with Patekar playing Father Benedict, a priest accused of murdering a woman. The story takes inspiration from the 1966 Mariyakutty murder case in Kerala. Adil Hussain, Ashish Vidyarthi, Gautam Rode and Joy Sengupta also feature in the film.

Even after his death, however, his work on screen is not over. Three completed films featuring the actor are still awaiting release and will be released posthumously.

Nana Patekar , one of Hindi cinema's most recognisable actors, died at 75. The veteran actor passed away at his home in Goa on October 8 after suffering a cardiac arrest. The actor was found unconscious in the early hours of Thursday and was taken to a private hospital, where doctors tried to revive him for around 45 minutes. He was declared dead at around 5:20 am. His death brings to a close a career spanning over four decades, during which he worked across Marathi theatre, parallel cinema and some of Bollywood's biggest commercial films.

The official synopsis reads, “Marie's ravaged dead body was found in the thickets and all evidences pointed to Father Benedict's involvement in the case. In a stirring conflict of conscience and faith, Benedict refuses to divulge the confession that Marie had made to him. Benedict becomes the first priest to be sentenced to death ... But the Church and the Universe bring together elements that lead to a cathartic climax.”

Subhash Kale, co-producer of Nana-starrer, said that the actor was supposed to come to Mumbai to complete the dubbing of the film. Speaking to ANI, he said, “We had spoken just the day before yesterday about the dubbing. There was one line that he had to dub. He told me, ‘I am coming to Bombay.’ He was supposed to come to Bombay tomorrow, and he also had a shoot scheduled in Bombay for a film. So he told me, ‘I’ll come tomorrow, and we’ll do that one line’.”

The project was selected to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025. And is awaiting the release.