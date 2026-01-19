When Chhaava director Laxman Utekar said there was no one better than AR Rahman for film's score: 'Wanted wide approach'

Celebrated music composer AR Rahman sparked controversy when he called Chhaava, the 2025 blockbuster, a divisive film in a recent interview. The composer also touched upon a communal divide in the film industry in this interview, sparking both serious backlash and support for him. Now, an old interview with director Laxman Utekar has resurfaced, where he said Rahman was the perfect choice for Chhaava’s score. AR Rahman recently faced backlash about his statements on Chhaava.

Laxman Utekar on AR Rahman In May, Laxman Utekar spoke to Mamaraazi about Chhaava and his career. Chhaava was based on the life of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj (played by Vicky Kaushal). Rahman scored the film’s music. When asked about bringing in non-Marathi people like Rahman, Vicky, female lead Rashmika, and lyricist Irshad Kamil for the biopic of a Maratha king, Laxman explained, “I did not want them to catch the flavour of Marathas; otherwise, I would have made this film in Marathi. I wanted to make the film in Hindi so that the world knows about it. I wanted awide approach. I did not want typical Marathi dialogues or Marathi songs. I have been inspired by films like Gladiator and Troy, and I wanted to make a film like that on Chhatrapti Sambhaji Maharaj, and for an international approach, who better than Rahman sir.”

Rahman is one of the most celebrated Indian composers, having won two Oscars throughout his career, along with several other awards. He is one of the most recognisable Indian musicians globally. Laxman said this aspect of Rahman’s fame was a major factor in his selection for Chhaava. "With Chhaava I wanted to make a film which internationally people will like, in Maharashtra everyone knows about Sambhaji Maharaj, outside of Maharashtra not many know about him, so to take him to the world there I wanted Rahman sir,” he said.