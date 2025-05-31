Laxman Utekar says nobody is stopping Anurag Kashyap from leaving Bollywood: ‘Unki sensibility nahi hai’

Laxman criticised filmmakers who claimed that the audience didn't understand their films and suggested that they shouldn't make such films in the first place. He advised them to write a book on their story instead of avoiding criticism. He also pointed out that no one had asked these filmmakers to bring about a revolution or change the government with their films, and urged them not to act like ‘gyanis’ but to simply entertain the audience.

Laxman Utekar on Anurag Kashyap quitting Bollywood

Laxman then responded to Anurag Kashyap's decision to quit Bollywood and said, "Chale jao chod kar, beshak chale jao, jisko nahi rehna, chale jao koi zabadasti nahi kar raha hai. See, ye industry aisi hai ki you have to be mentally and creatively happy, then only we can make a great… agar aapka mann nahi hai yahan rehne ka toh aap great film kaise banaoge? Aap chale jao, isse acha (Leave if you want to, nobody is forcing you to stay. You can only make movies if you are creatively happy, and there’s no point in forcing yourself if you can’t put your heart in it. You should leave).”

He also addressed Anurag's claim that audiences lack the sensibility to appreciate the kind of cinema he makes, saying, "Woh galat bol rahe hai jab woh kehte hai ki audience ko sensibilities nahi hai unki film accept karne ki… balki unki sensibility nahi hai audience ka taste accept karne ki. Aaj 700-800 crore tak business kar rahi hai films… how can you say cinema is dying? Aap collection toh dekho Baahubali ka, RRR ka, Pushpa ka—1200 crore tak ka collection tha. Ya phir Chhaava ka ₹800 crore ka collection hai. Sensibility aapki change honi chahiye kyunki aap wahin par aatke huye ho. (How can you say cinema is dying when movies are doing business of over ₹1000 crore? You should change your sensibilities instead of telling the audience to change themselves).”

He further noted how cinema is constantly evolving every three years, and that filmmakers need to adapt rather than remain fixated on one approach. He emphasised that films should at least connect with middle- and lower-class audiences who come to watch them in theatres.

What Anurag Kashyap said

Earlier, in an interview with The Hindu, Anurag expressed his disappointment with Hindi cinema and said, "I want to stay away from film people. The industry has become too toxic. Everyone is chasing unrealistic targets, trying to make the next ₹500 or ₹800 crore film. The creative atmosphere is gone." In the same interview, Anurag also revealed that he has moved out of Mumbai and is now working on establishing himself in the South.

Meanwhile, Laxman's Chhaava turned out to be a massive success at the box office. The movie, starring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yasubai, and Akshaye Khanna as Emperor Aurangzeb, collected ₹807 crore worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year.