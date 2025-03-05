Anurag Kashyap confirms he's left ‘toxic’ Bollywood and Mumbai: ‘Everyone is trying to make 800 crore films’

In December last year, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap revealed in an interview that he was planning to relocate to South India. Now, in a conversation with The Hindu, the filmmaker has confirmed that he has 'left Mumbai' and called Bollywood "toxic". Anurag Kashyap confirms he has left Mumbai.

(Also Read: Anurag Kashyap says Bollywood lacks the 'brains' to make a film like Pushpa: ‘Everyone is trying to create a universe’)

Anurag calls Hindi film industry 'toxic'

A source told the portal that Anurag has likely relocated to Bangalore. The filmmaker, who had earlier expressed his disappointment with the Hindi film industry, reiterated his stance, calling it "toxic". He said, "I want to stay away from film people. The industry has become too toxic. Everyone is chasing unrealistic targets, trying to make the next ₹500 or ₹800 crore film. The creative atmosphere is gone."

Earlier, Anurag told The Hollywood Reporter India that he was so “disgusted” and “disappointed” with the Hindi film industry that he was planning to relocate to the South of India for a more "stimulative" environment. He said, "I envy them (South filmmakers). Because now, it's difficult for me to go out and experiment. Because now, it comes at a cost, which makes my producers think about profit. They're like, ‘Where are my margins? I’m losing money.’ I'm like, ‘You don’t want to make this movie? Don’t make this movie.’ But I just cannot. Because right from the beginning, before the film starts, it becomes about ‘how do we sell it?’ So the joy of filmmaking is sucked out. That's why I want to move out. Literally, next year, I'm moving out of Mumbai."

Anurag Kashyap's upcoming projects

The filmmaker is currently busy promoting the Malayalam film Footage, which is presented by him. Directed by Saiju Sreedharan, the film stars Manju Warrier alongside Vishak Nair and Gayathri Ashok in key roles. The film was released in August last year. However, its Hindi version will be released on March 7, 2025.

Anurag will next be seen playing the role of a fearless cop in the upcoming movie Dacoit. The film, which is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, will feature Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.