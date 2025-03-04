Mumbai, Malayalam star Manju Warrier says she is waiting to work in a Hindi film and hopes it's directed by Anurag Kashyap. Looking forward to working with Anurag Kashyap in a Hindi film: Malayalam star Manju Warrier

Warrier has roped in Kashyap to serve as a presenter on the Hindi version of her Malayalam film "Footage", which will hit the screens on March 7.

"I am really looking forward to working in Hindi with Anurag sir. It depends on Anurag sir. If he does a film with me... I have to wait for it," Warrier told reporters during a roundtable interview here.

The actor, also known for films such as "Thooval Kottaram", "Sallapam", "Ee Puzhayum Kadannu" and "Aaraam Thampuran", said she almost starred in a Hindi film with R Madhavan.

"We shot half of the film. But then it was during COVID. I was working on a film with Madhavan. We had to wrap the shoot when Madhavan got COVID. Later, he was busy with post-production and release of 'Rocketry' . So, we couldn't finish the shoot of the film. For various reasons, we couldn't resume the shoot," she added.

Warrier said she is honoured that Kashyap came on board to present "Footage" in Hindi. It's a found-footage genre film directed by debutant Saiju Sreedharan.

"He sweetly agreed to present the film which meant the world to us. There is no other name that can be associated with the film because Anurag sir's films have always been different from the usual... Now that this film is releasing in Hindi, we are excited that it is going to be viewed by a wider audience which is any day the happiest thing that we can ask for."

"Footage" also stars "Emergency" actor Vishak Nair and Gayathri Ashok of "Star" fame.

The story revolves around a couple known for their captivating YouTube vlogs exploring peculiar mysteries. Trapped indoors during the COVID-19 pandemic, they become intrigued by the story of their maid's mute employer who resides in the same complex.

Warrier, who also serves as a producer on "Footage", calls it an unconventional movie to come out of Malayalam cinema.

"We are bringing this kind of stuff to very conventional audiences. It is tough to get commercial success. I just decided to trust him . The whole idea was appealing to me. I knew that it was going to be challenging. But at the same time, it was equally exciting. So, I thought, 'Why not?'" she added.

"Footage" is produced by Movie Bucket. The film's Hindi version, with Cinepolis as the release partner, will be distributed by the boutique production and distribution company.

