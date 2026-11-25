Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has shared her reaction after being named among India's most generous women philanthropists in the 2026 EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List. The businesswoman expressed pride at the recognition in a post on X, where she also spoke about the role of philanthropy in supporting people and communities. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw named among India's most generous women. (Bloomberg) more

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's message on philanthropy Sharing her thoughts after the list was announced, Mazumdar-Shaw wrote, "Proud to belong to the club of most generous women in India. Philanthropy is an important symbol of empathy to make people count be it education healthcare research art& culture or sustainability."

The Biocon founder was ranked second among women philanthropists, with donations of ₹93 crore during the financial year 2025-26. Rohini Nilekani topped the category with contributions of ₹215 crore, while Anu Aga and her family secured the third position with ₹78 crore.

Mazumdar-Shaw also featured at the 21st position in the overall rankings. Her post drew attention to the range of causes that philanthropic contributions can support, beyond financial assistance alone.

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