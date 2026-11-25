Technicians working for the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) take soil samples from around homes in the town of Augusta, just south of the US Army Iowa Army Ammunition Plant ahead of a detonation of a degraded stockpile of lead in nearby Middletown, Iowa. (REUTERS)

The US Army shared a video of preparatory measures before the planned detonation of lead azide in Iowa on Wednesday morning. The video comes even as many locals have expressed worries about contamination stemming from the explosion.

The army also mentioned that among the measures put in place, were “a water wall filled with more than 100,000 gallons of water, earth berms, sand-filled blocks, expert dispersion modelling, and temperature-regulating tarps.”

“U.S. Army personnel are on site in Middletown, Iowa, and have worked around the clock to mitigate the impacts of the planned controlled detonation later this morning,” the US Army said, seeking to allay worries. They shared the video to display the steps being taken to protect the local community.

What should Iowa residents do to reduce exposure to lead dust from the detonation?

What should Iowa residents do to reduce exposure to lead dust from the detonation?

What measures is the US Army using to limit the effects of the Iowa lead azide detonation?

What measures is the US Army using to limit the effects of the Iowa lead azide detonation?

This water wall is expected to act as a blast mitigation barrier, absorbing heat and the shockwaves from the planned detonation. Earth berms are thick, raised mounds or walls built from compacted soil, sand, or gravel. They can act as physical blast and containment shields in case of this detonation.

The army noted earlier that there are “sand-filled HESCO barriers standing about two stories high with soil backfill to absorb explosive force and trap debris.”

Why the US Army must detonate the lead azide The US Army plans to detonate the nation's full stockpile of lead azide. They already warned that the dangerously degrading bomb-making chemicals might otherwise explode at any time.

The controlled detonation of about 5 tons of degraded lead azide is planned for 9am local time at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown. Officials who are overseeing the detonation plan have said that the wind on Wednesday is expected to carry the plume southwest toward Missouri and away from nearby Burlington, a city of just under 25,000 people along the Mississippi River, as per the Associated Press.

Also Read | CDC issues health advisory for Iowa residents ahead of US Army's planned 5-ton chemical explosion

However, the army is working on containing the plume, and the measures listed above will help in just that.

Concerns over Iowa detonation Residents have expressed concerns, some over the timing, given that the blast is taking place a day before Thanksgiving, and others over the impact it might have on water, farms, animals, and their homes.

“I don't think lead danger goes away any time soon. It seems someone might have thought about all of this a little sooner before it came to this,” a west Burlington resident told AP. Schools near Middletown were also shut ahead of the blast and some residents sealed their doors and windows as a precaution.