A further statement from the government lauded the actions of the security forces. “Glory to our Public Security Forces! The @FuerzasMilCol and @PoliciaColombia entered the supermarket in La Castellana, Cartagena, successfully rescuing all the hostages, killing one of the criminals and capturing others, following a decisive military and police operation that restored control of the site and protected citizens’ lives.”

The president added that one captor had been killed. “In an extraordinary joint operation between the National Police and the Armed Forces, all the hostages were rescued,” President Abelardo de la Espriella said, according to AFP.

The Colombian president announced that all hostages had been rescued, bringing the day-long hostage siege to an end. Security forces stormed the supermarket in the Caribbean city of Cartagena, early on Wednesday morning.

How many people were taken hostage at the Cartagena supermarket?

How many people were taken hostage at the Cartagena supermarket?

“Defense Minister, Major General (Ret.) @generaljmora, thanked and commended all the service members who took part in this operation, highlighting their courage, professionalism and commitment to protecting Colombians. Colombia is in the hands of those who protect it, not those who threaten it!,” the statement further noted.

The president, in a video statement, added that the captors were given the chance to surrender and release the hostages. However, they refused to do so, prompting authorities to act decisively.

How security forces rescued hostages Explosions were heard before security forces moved into the building where about 20 people were being held, as per AFP. Authorities had noted that out of the total 30 hostages initially taken, about 10 were released after hours of negotiations.

Among those released were many elderly women. AFP also reported seeing a police helicopter hover low over the building before the onslaught from the authorities. The president had travelled to Cartagena as the crisis unfolded and met security commanders at the scene.

The siege had reportedly started after an attempted armoured vehicle robbery. The president said that they were criminals who had gotten caught off guard and then decided to take hostages.

As per AFP, citing local media, the captors demanded nearly $2 million, two armoured vehicles and safe passage to Barranquilla, a city 130 kilometers (80 miles) to the northeast on Colombia's Caribbean coast. However, the president has been tough on crime since he came to power.

He said, “This is going to turn out well for the hostages. I'm not so sure it's going to turn out so well for the criminals.”