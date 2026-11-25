The deal is the latest bilateral security pact Australia has struck with Pacific neighbors since Beijing inked a treaty with the Solomons’ previous government in 2022 that created fears the Chinese navy would build a base in the South Pacific.

The new treaty confirms Australia ’s place as the Solomons’ “primary security partner” and states “there will be no foreign military or security base” on the smaller nation 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) northeast of Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his Solomon Islands counterpart Matthew Wale said in a statement.

The prime ministers of Australia and Solomon Islands signed a bilateral security pact Wednesday following reports that the tiny South Pacific island nation will end its secretive 4-year-old defense deal with China.

Why did the Australia–Solomon Islands treaty ease concerns about China’s military presence?

Why did the Australia–Solomon Islands treaty ease concerns about China’s military presence?

Will the Solomon Islands renew its security pact with China?

Will the Solomon Islands renew its security pact with China?

What does the new Australia–Solomon Islands security treaty say about foreign military bases?

What does the new Australia–Solomon Islands security treaty say about foreign military bases?

Since Albanese's government was first elected in late 2022, Australia., a staunch U.S. ally, has been attempting to edge Chinese influence out of the region through bilateral security agreements with countries including Fiji, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

Australia reached a security-linked pact with Papua New Guinea in 2024 that promised Australia's nearest neighbor 600 million Australian dollars ($396 million) over a decade to include a rugby league team in the Australian national competition.

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Wale would not confirm or deny news media reports that his government had told Beijing that the security pact with China, which has provided Chinese police trainers to the Solomons’ capital Honiara, would not be renewed when it expires after five years in early 2027.

“Unfortunately there is a non-disclosure clause in the treaty with China,” Wale told reporters in a press conference with Albanese at Australian Parliament House. “So I am unable to talk about that. We have ongoing discussions with China.”

“As you know, Solomon Islands has been, for a number of years, a source of uncertainty and doubt in the region. Those days are done. Gone. We don’t want to be there again,” he added.

In Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun did not directly answer a journalist’s question about whether the Solomons had said it would end the Chinese security pact.

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“China always follows the principle of mutual respect and equality in developing relations with the Solomon Islands,” Guo said Tuesday.

“There is no element of geopolitical rivalry or bloc confrontation in cooperation between China and Pacific island countries, including the Solomon Islands,” he added.

Albanese said the new bilateral treaty elevated bilateral relations to a “level which has never been seen before and has never been stronger.”

The treaty is broader than security. Australia has agreed to also invest in Solomons’ infrastructure, education, renewable energy and sport.

Oliver Nobetau, Pacific Islands program director at the Lowy Institute, a Sydney think tank, described the treaty as significant and fine-tuned to the Solomons’ priorities.

“It demonstrates that Australia is listening to what the Pacific partners want,” Nobetau told Australian Broadcasting Corp.