US warns its citizens against tsunami threats in Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu; ‘Be prepared to…’

An 8.8-magnitude earthquake off the east coast of Kamchatka, Russia, has prompted the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to declare a tsunami threat for portions of the South Pacific, including Vanuatu, Solomon Islands, and Papua New Guinea. The US embassy has urged American nationals in Vanuatu, Solomon Islands, and Papua New Guinea keep an eye on official announcements, local news and and be ready to move to higher ground. Parts of the US west coast and Japan are being evacuated after a Tsunami warning following one of the strongest earthquakes in modern history hit Russia's eastern Kamchatka Peninsula. Darryl Oumi/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Darryl Oumi / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Strong and unusual currents that could endanger people in or very close to the ocean, as well as possible dangerous coastal flooding, are all considered tsunami threats.

According to the National Weather Service, the Solomon Islands may experience waves as large as three meters.

US Embassy issues guidelines for its citizens

After evaluating the current scenario, the US embassy has issued some recommendations for its citizens, which include:

Follow local authorities' and reliable sources' updates to stay informed.

If you are in a coastal area and experience intense or prolonged shaking or detect unusual sea activity, be ready to evacuate to higher ground right once.

Stay away from rivers, beaches, and coastal areas until further notice.

Make sure all of your emergency supplies—such as food, water, medicine, and critical documents—are prepared.

Hawaii residents told to stay away from water

While evacuation orders had been removed for the Big Island and Oahu, Hawaii still remained under a tsunami advisory.

An advisory indicates the possibility of flooding on beaches or in harbors, along with strong currents and hazardous waves.

Administrator James Barros of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency advised staying away from the sea and beach.

Dave Snider, tsunami warning coordinator with the National Tsunami Warning Center in Alaska, stated that the tsunami's effects can linger for hours or even longer than a day.