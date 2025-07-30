NWS issues fresh warning as US braces for possible tsunami; ‘The first wave may not be the largest’

While first tsunami waves have struck California, Hawaii and Alaska, Los Angeles weather service warned people against visiting the inundated areas, stating that “waters could return multiple times through the next 24 hours.” The NWS Los Angeles mentioned that the first tsunami wave may not be the largest. US tsunami warning: A man fishes at the Venice pier amid a tsunami warning in Los Angeles, California on July 30, 2025. Tsunamis hit parts of Russia's Far East and Japan on July 30 after a huge magnitude 8.8 earthquake, with warnings in place around the Pacific of waves of over three metres (10 feet) in places. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP)(AFP)

“The Port San Luis gauge shows a rapid and damaging surge, going from low to high tide in just a few minutes. Do not return to inundated areas as waters will recede, but could return multiple times through the next 24 hours, and the first wave may not be the largest. #Tsunami,” the weather agency said.

Hawaii tsunami alert degraded to 'advisory'

The Pacific Warning Center upgraded the Hawaii tsunami alert to "advisory," stating that residents can safely return to places that were evacuated.

According to an update from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC), the US state of Hawaii is not anticipated to experience a significant tsunami.

No serious damage was reported.

Meanwhile, in alert of California, the NWS said: “Waves will continue to build in through the night and will become more dangerous as we approach high tide. Stay away from beaches!”

US issues tsunami threat for Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu

The US embassy issued tsunami warnings for Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, and Vanuatu.

"A tsunami threat includes potential dangerous coastal flooding and/or strong and unusual currents dangerous to those in or very near the water," it stated.

The embassy urged all US nationals in the region to stay informed about official developments and be ready to evacuate to safer territory.

The Solomon Islands may experience waves as large as three meters, the US National Weather Service warned.