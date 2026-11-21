New Delhi, Kerala Literature Festival will open its 10 edition from January 21 to 24, 2027 in the coastal city of Kozhikode in Kerala, with a gathering of over 500 authors, thinkers, artists and cultural practitioners from 14 countries. 10th Kerala Literature Festival to begin from January 21 in Kozhikode, host Australia as guest nation more

Australia will be the guest nation for this edition, the organisers said in a statement.

Touted to be "Asia's largest literature festival", KLF will feature authors and cultural practitioners from Spain, Belgium, the USA, the UK, the Netherlands, Ireland, Iran, Indonesia, Zimbabwe, Singapore, the Czech Republic, France and Iceland.

The lineup of leading writers, artists, scientists, filmmakers, philosophers, and cultural voices from across the world includes Meg Mason, Shelby Van Pelt, Meena Kandasamy, Avni Doshi, Tavleen Singh, Ramachandra Guha, Akriti Tyagi, Anupama Chopra, Ameer Shahul, Arathi Menon, Christina Dhanuja, Alka Saraogi, Abhay K, Tanisha Rao, Boria Majumdar, and Omair Ahmed.

Australia's participation will centre on conversations between its literary traditions, First Nations storytelling, contemporary cultural expressions, Kerala's diverse literary heritage and indigenous narratives.

The exchange will explore shared perspectives on land, environment, identity, migration and belonging.

A special highlight will be the participation of Guuranda, an Indigenous Australian performing group presenting a contemporary, multidisciplinary performance and cultural exchange project created by Narungga artist and director Jacob Boehme, the organisers said.

Organised by the DC Kizhakemuri Foundation, the literary festival will also introduce initiatives designed to extend its engagement with readers and younger audiences throughout the year.

The Children's Kerala Literature Festival will introduce 'Kiko', the squirrel, as its official mascot, making the character central to its literary, educational and creative activities.

Storytelling sessions, workshops and interactive programmes will form part of its outreach to children.

"A literature festival must remain connected to the world beyond its stages. Our focus this year is on creating more ways for people to participate in literary culture, whether through a student encountering an author on campus, a child discovering stories through CKLF, or a reader finding their next book through a conversation with its author. As we mark ten years of KLF, we are looking at how these encounters can continue to grow and reach new audiences," Ravi Deecee, chief facilitator, KLF, said in a statement.

Another new initiative, 'I Am Your Bookseller', will see selected authors take over the role of a bookseller for an entire day at DC Bookstores across various locations. Each author will curate a bookshelf of personally recommended reads, creating opportunities for readers to discover books through direct interactions with the people who write them.

The festival's campus outreach initiative, 'KLF on the Move', will bring authors to colleges and universities for book talks, conversations and interactive engagements, giving students opportunities to interact directly with writers and contemporary ideas.

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