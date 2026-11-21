A senior official in the Trump administration has come under scrutiny after using Reddit to justify dangerous driving, following a court sentence for travelling at 109mph on a Virginia motorway. Aaron Kofsky received a 90-day jail sentence, with 86 days suspended, and the maximum fine after driving 109mph on Interstate 66. A Reddit account linked to him questioned speed limits and argued speeding was less dangerous than distracted driving. (RSW@ Regional Jail) more

Aaron Kofsky, 29, serves as a senior deputy to Bill Pulte, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA). He has previously held several positions within Republican political circles.

Kofsky was arrested on April 18 after being caught driving at 109 miles per hour on Interstate 66 in Virginia, almost 40mph above the posted speed limit, according to CNN.

Under Virginia law, driving more than 20mph above the speed limit or exceeding 85mph is classified as a misdemeanour. The offence can result in a maximum sentence of 12 months in prison and a fine of up to $2,500.

When Kofsky appeared in court on August 12, he received a 90-day jail sentence, although 86 days were suspended. He was also handed the maximum financial penalty, a six-month driving licence suspension and 12 months of probation.

Also Read: Trump threatens ‘tremendous tax’ on US tech firms building AI data centres abroad: ‘China will take all of them’

Reddit account used to defend speeding Following the court proceedings, Kofsky was linked to a Reddit account operating under the username 'PsychoticMammal'. Several posts on the account appeared to defend his driving behaviour and challenge existing road safety regulations.

In a post published the day after his sentencing, he questioned the approach taken by US authorities towards road safety and speed restrictions.

He wrote: “If the US actually cared about driver safety and efficiency of roadways, the licensing process would be more difficult and speed limits would be increased.”

In another post shared in August, Kofsky argued that speeding should not be considered as dangerous as other forms of irresponsible driving.

“Speed is not inherently dangerous. Excessive speed isn't even in the same level as distracted driving. To lump them together is a logical fallacy,” he stated.

He also referred to Germany, where certain stretches of motorway have no general speed limit, claiming in a June post that “the accident rate is a third of the USA's'."

Other posts from the account similarly suggested that distracted driving and driving under the influence posed substantially greater risks than speeding.

Reddit account showed off what Kofsky's two BMWs online The Reddit account also featured photographs of what Kofsky described as his car collection, including two BMW vehicles.

In accompanying comments, the account holder expressed a strong attachment to the cars and suggested that few alternatives could tempt him to part with them.

“I love these cars beyond compare, and it's hard to think of any cars that I'd trade these for that aren't nearly $100k+ or can't import to the US yet,” he wrote.

The man pictured alongside the vehicles bears a resemblance to Kofsky in his police mugshot.

Kofsky's past controversy led to his departure from JD Vance's team This is not the first time Kofsky has faced professional consequences over material posted through the 'PsychoticMammal' account.

In 2024, he lost his position as an adviser to then-Senator JD Vance after posts discussing his recreational drug use came to light.

One of the posts contained a particularly candid description of his alleged drug preferences.

“I love coke on its own, mixed with benzos, mixed with opiates (my fav tbh), and even love a line or two after smoking a few bowls. I'd even say that coke is my second favorite drug behind opiates,” he wrote, according to The Independent.

The controversy reportedly resulted in his dismissal from Vance's team.

Career in Republican politics and government Before joining the FHFA, Kofsky worked with several prominent Republican figures and officials.

His previous positions included serving as an aide to former Senator Pat Toomey and working with Securities and Exchange Commission Commissioner Mark Uyeda.

Despite his departure from Vance's office in 2024, Kofsky secured a position at the Federal Housing Finance Agency the following year.

He later advanced to become acting deputy director of the agency's Division of Housing Mission and Goals.

Between June 2025 and July 2026, Kofsky also attended multiple federal meetings on behalf of FHFA director Bill Pulte.