A former French mayor has been handed an 8-month suspended prison sentence for harassing local bakers over their refusal to slice bread for customers. Pierre Thomas has denied the harassment allegations. (Unsplash/Representational image) more

Pierre Thomas, 67, was issued the sentence by the Rennes Criminal Court on Thursday, was fined €5,000 (around ₹5 lakh), ordered to pay €11,200 (approximately ₹11 lakh) in compensation to the couple owning the bakery, and banned from contacting them for three years, The Times reported.

The case stemmed from a dispute between Thomas and Henri Virmouneix and Lorenn Piekowsky-Delarue, who took over a bakery in the village of Saint-Ouen-des-Alleux in late 2022. After the village council bought the bakery from its previous owners, a dispute arose over the lease of the bakery and an adjoining residential accommodation.

Thomas allegedly criticised several aspects of their business, including the quality of their baked goods, their presentation and their refusal to slice bread for customers.

According to The Times, the couple told the court that they were “incessantly harassed and hounded” by Thomas. They also alleged that his repeated interference in their business caused them “traumatic stress”.

“I never expected someone who is an elected official of the Republic to do things like that,” Piekowsky-Delarue told the court in October.

Virmouneix accused Thomas of interfering with their right to run their business freely. “He imposed things on us that have nothing to do with freedom of trade,” he said, criticising the Thomas' “systematic and permanent interference”.

Other shopkeepers in the village had also lodged complaints against Thomas, accusing him of interfering in their businesses. He was reportedly nicknamed “the king” by some local traders.

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Pierre Thomas denies harassment allegations Thomas, who stepped down as mayor in March and did not seek re-election, denied the harassment allegations. He claimed he had merely made a remark to the couple, describing them as “very, very aggressive, anti-business” bakers. He also argued that they had lost their customers through their own fault. He claimed the harassment allegations had been fabricated by a “cabal” of “incompetent shopkeepers”, who mounted a campaign against him.

The couple eventually shut down their bakery in July 2023, just two months after opening.

The controversy did not end there. In October 2023, Thomas and three local officials allegedly arrived at the premises with a drill and attempted to force open the shop’s lock, arguing that the property belonged to the council.

The court described the move as “questionable coming from elected officials”, The Times reported.

The state prosecutor said Thomas’s defence in court demonstrated his “feeling of being all-powerful” and accused him of a “punitive expedition”, the outlet added.