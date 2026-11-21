A family-medicine doctor who has spent six years working to improve healthcare in remote villages of Chhattisgarh has earned recognition on TIME magazine's 2026 TIME100 Next India list. A doctor who worked to improve healthcare access in Chhattisgarh's remote villages earned recognition from TIME. (Sangwari) more

Neha Kale, who co-founded the non-profit organisation Sangwari, has been recognised for her efforts to bring medical services to underserved rural and tribal communities in Surguja district.

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According to TIME's official announcement, published on November 19, Kale and her team initially faced suspicion from villagers who were surprised to see qualified doctors working in their communities.

Villagers initially questioned her decision When Kale and her colleagues first arrived in villages across northern Chhattisgarh, residents were unsure why medical professionals had chosen to work there.

“Did you fail your exam?” villagers would ask, Kale recalled in her TIME profile.

Despite the initial scepticism, Kale continued visiting the communities, believing that regularly showing up and providing care would gradually build trust.

According to Sangwari's official website, the organisation was established in 2020 to improve healthcare access in rural and underserved areas.

Kale is a specialist family physician who completed her MBBS in Solapur and pursued a DNB in family medicine at Jan Swasthya Sahyog in Bilaspur, according to the organisation's team profile.

Bringing healthcare closer to villages Sangwari operates community clinics offering medical consultations, diagnostic tests and affordable medicines, helping patients who face difficulties travelling to distant hospitals.

According to its website, the clinics address conditions including diabetes, high blood pressure, epilepsy and kidney diseases.

The organisation also trains local community health workers, known as Swasthya Sangis, who provide basic treatment, refer patients to clinics and conduct follow-up visits.

Its community health programme covers 33 villages in Surguja's Lakhanpur and Udaipur blocks, with a combined population of approximately 40,000.

Addressing healthcare challenges beyond treatment TIME highlighted tuberculosis, maternal malnutrition and snakebites among the major health challenges affecting communities where Kale and her team work.

The magazine noted that addressing these problems also requires tackling inadequate nutrition, gender inequality and poor housing conditions. Homes without adequate doors and windows, for instance, can leave residents vulnerable to snakebites.

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