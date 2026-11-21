An IIT Kharagpur graduate who developed a process to extend the shelf life of bajra flour from 10 days to six months has earned a place on TIME's 100 Next India 2026 list. Vidhya Parshuramkar earned TIME recognition after developing a technique that kept bajra flour fresh for six months. (LinkedIn/Vidhya Parshuramkar) more

Vidhya Parshuramkar, a Maharashtra-based food technologist and social entrepreneur, has been recognised for her efforts to address nutritional deficiencies among schoolchildren through millet-based food products.

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According to TIME's profile, published on November 19, her innovation allows pearl millet flour, commonly known as bajra flour, to remain usable for six months without preservatives or loss of iron.

How her own struggle with anaemia inspired the innovation Parshuramkar's interest in improving nutrition began with her personal experience of iron deficiency.

According to a Civil Society Magazine report published in November 2025, she was pursuing her master's degree in food technology at IIT Kharagpur when she began exploring affordable, iron-rich foods.

Her research led her to pearl millet, a nutritious grain whose flour typically turns rancid within days.

During an internship at Pune-based Agrozee Organics, she developed a technique to deactivate the lipase enzyme responsible for the flour becoming rancid, extending its shelf life to six months.

She subsequently became a co-founder of the company.

Bringing nutritious food to over 400,000 children Parshuramkar now leads Agrozee Organics and its flagship initiative, Millets Now, which aims to make nutritious millet-based food accessible to rural communities.

According to TIME, the initiative supplies pearl millet-based food boxes to more than 400,000 children across parts of rural India.

Through its Nutri Dabba programme, the company provides products including cookies, bars, laddoos, khakra and ready-to-cook khichdi.

The enterprise also works with approximately 7,000 smallholder farmers and women's self-help groups, supporting rural livelihoods alongside its nutrition initiatives.

Earlier recognition for her work Before earning TIME recognition, Parshuramkar received the Rohini Nayyar Prize in 2025 for her contribution to rural development.

According to the IIT Kharagpur Alumni Foundation, she became the first woman to receive the honour.

"I am a farmer's daughter and was anaemic myself," she said while accepting the award.

In an earlier interview with Civil Society Magazine, she explained how her experience of iron deficiency prompted her to explore bajra as an affordable nutritional solution.

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Her inclusion in the TIME100 Next India 2026 list marks another recognition of her efforts to combine food science with improved nutrition and rural development.