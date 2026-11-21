Elon Musk has reacted to a viral video showing a man playing Grand Theft Auto VI using his company Neuralink's brain implant instead of a physical controller. Sharing the footage on X, the tech billionaire captioned the post, “Playing GTA VI with Telepathy.” Elon Musk reshared a video showing a man playing GTA 6 without a controller. (REUTERS) more

The clip, originally posted by Neuralink, features a clinical trial participant controlling in-game movements purely through brain signals.

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In the video, shared on Neuralink’s X profile, the man excitedly explains how he is playing the game without a controller. He explains how he can control the game character’s movements, including fighting or flying a seaplane.

“Right now I’m just like tapping my ring finger. Each ring finger. Bam. Look at that,” he exclaims at one point of time, while showing how he was making his character shoot in the game.

While talking about his life before the implant, he says, “Before the old chip and surgery, I was using a mouth stick and an iPad, which ‘made your jaw sore’.” He then compared the old method to something like “a bird just pecking at an iPad”.

Neuralink’s post, however, came with a disclaimer. It reads, “Neuralink devices are investigational and have not been approved by the FDA or other regulatory authorities. This content features voluntary clinical trial participants sharing their personal experiences, which may not reflect all participants or future outcomes.”