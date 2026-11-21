India possesses one of the world’s deepest pipelines of female technical talent, but on paper. According to the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE), women account for roughly 43% of total STEM enrolments in Indian universities, a share that comfortably outpaces the UK (31%), France (32%), and Germany (27.7%). Every year, India produces nearly 2.5 million STEM graduates, and with almost half of them being women, India has an educational foundation that is the envy of the global tech ecosystem. Women in tech (Shutterstock)

By any measure, this is a national achievement. But the moment these graduates step out of the lecture hall and into product engineering labs, AI research hubs, and corporate boardrooms, the narrative collapses. Women hold less than 19% of active roles in core STEM R&D. Their participation in the tech workforce sits at 27–29% and then thins to under 10% in senior leadership. At the director level, it is 18.1%. At the vice-president level, 12.4%. Across the C-suite, it hovers below 14%.

This gap is often described as the STEM paradox. While we have succeeded in democratising access to education, we have yet to complete the bridge that transforms university degrees into sustained, lifelong technology careers. Addressing this gap requires moving past simplistic explanations and examining the ecosystem that surrounds their career journey. We are not short of women engineers. We are short of women engineers who are allowed to stay.

In India, technical workforce participation begins with impressive momentum: Women hold nearly 29% of entry-level STEM roles and comprise up to 40% of non-managerial cohorts across technology firms. This reflects an encouraging societal shift, an expanding middle class actively investing in its daughters and a shared consensus that technology is a premier engine for upward economic mobility.

However, as technical professionals progress, a noticeable contraction occurs. Department of Science and Technology (DST) data shows that women account for only 18.6% of the workforce engaged in core research and development (R&D). This participation thins out sharply across corporate pipelines as careers advance dropping to 18.1% at the director level, 12.4% at the vice-president level, and hovering under 14% across C-suite roles.

This sharp mid-career drop-off, typically occurring eight to twelve years in is rarely caused by a loss of talent or ambition, but by a collision between professional growth and rigid workplace norms. In India, women undertake an average of 4.4 more hours of daily unpaid care work than men. When companies prioritise presenteeism over actual impact, caregivers face an "ambition penalty." Well-meaning managers often exhibit benevolent bias by assuming new mothers want fewer high-visibility projects, while subtle cultural questioning around financial necessity further erodes a woman’s professional agency. Yet, the drive to advance remains clear: Female enrolment in Generative AI and advanced technical courses has surged by 195% year-on-year. The talent is actively investing in its future; our workplace ecosystems must evolve to match that commitment.

Bridging the divide between high university enrolment and corporate tech leadership requires corporate India to drive systemic changes across the entire career lifecycle.

It starts at entry, where companies must extend hiring pipelines and apprenticeships into Tier-II and Tier-III institutions to tap into regional talent. For mid-career advancement, organisations need to move beyond passive mentorship toward active sponsorship, where senior leaders deploy their influence to place women onto career-defining, high-visibility assignments.

Retention relies on normalising domestic equity and outcome-based work, abandoning seat-time presenteeism and encouraging equal parental leave to remove the caregiving penalty. When career breaks do occur, structured returnships with technical reskilling ensure these gaps are treated as non-linear phases rather than end-points.

Ultimately, real progress happens when inclusion is tied directly to business accountability, embedding retention metrics into executive compensation and organisational strategy.

India stands at an extraordinary vantage point in the global digital economy. We have already accomplished the hardest part of the equation: encouraging millions of young women to pursue demanding, complex technical educations.

By modernising workplace structures, valuing financial independence, and converting initial entry into long-term sponsorship, we can transform a classroom success story into a global leadership advantage. When we design workplace systems that allow women to thrive, we don't just solve a pipeline problem; we build better technology, stronger organisations, and a more equitable future for everyone. The talent is already here, knocking on the doors of opportunities. The question is whether Indian tech is ready to open those doors and continue to keep them invested in this career path.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Shreya Krishnan, managing director, AnitaB.org India.