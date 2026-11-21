The WHO Global Tuberculosis Report 2026 bring some good news for India; the country has reduced TB deaths by 38%, something that is considered a global milestone. India's TB deaths decreased by 38% between 2015 and 2025, to around 2,63,000. A reduction of 35% in deaths was to be achieved by 2020 under the End TB Strategy. India stands alongside China among high TB burden countries to have reached this goal by 2025. This year’s report, however, does not include estimates of TB incidence for India and updated data is expected to be made public in early 2027. Microscopic view of Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria. Medical illustration (Pete - stock.adobe.com) more

Despite India’s successes in reducing deaths, its share of TB deaths remains unacceptably high. WHO African and South-East Asia regions accounted for 70% of all TB deaths in the world among people with and without HIV, and a quarter of these were in India alone.

Clearly, India needs to sustain the trend in declining mortality from TB. It will have to identify severely ill patients early, through triage at diagnosis, and provide timely nutritional support. The Central TB Division's 2025 guidance on differentiated care asks all states to adopt this approach. India's national guidance also calls for a review of every TB death so that states carry out these reviews in a standard way to ensure that lessons from TB deaths can be incorporated in their response strategies.

Today, access to rapid molecular testing for TB is rising, and India has homegrown tools which can help this process. In 2025, 46% of India's TB cases were tested with a WHO-recommended rapid diagnostic test (which includes NAAT tests), up from 38% in 2024. Globally, the figure was 59%.

Rapid molecular testing allows for accurate and early diagnosis and effective treatment in the case of drug resistance. While the use of rapid testing is increasing, it is far short of the target of 100% coverage by 2027.

India has one of the world's largest molecular testing networks, with nearly 11,000 machines, most running on the homegrown Truenat platform alongside GeneXpert. Community screening is identifying lakhs of people with TB, many of whom exhibit no symptoms at all. India has to push to make molecular testing universal. Testing needs to cover much higher volumes, cost less in scale and become more accessible.

Dr Urvashi Singh, professor, in-charge, Tuberculosis Division, AIIMS Delhi, and former Deputy Director General of the Central TB Division, says, “The Global TB Report reflects the progress India has made, with TB deaths declining by 38% since 2015. Several important policy decisions have contributed to this reduction. Direct cash transfers under the Nikshay Poshan Yojana and the doubling of the amount recently, along with the Nikshay Mitra initiative expanded to support the family, have helped patients meet their nutritional needs during treatment. The introduction of differentiated TB care has enabled us to tailor care to each person’s condition and risk, helping reduce adverse outcomes. Alongside this, a stronger focus on active case finding among vulnerable groups has meant that more people are diagnosed and initiated on treatment early on. Prevention should be our next focus. TB is as much a social disease as it is a medical one, and addressing the vulnerabilities that increase the risk of TB can be part of our response. Population-level nutrition interventions, particularly for those most at risk, could play an important role.’’

WHO has issued its first ever recommendations on three tools to combat TB for this year. They are:

Near point-of-care (nPoC) molecular tests: Portable tests for primary health centres and community settings, at less than half the cost of many current molecular tests.

Tongue swabs: A sample for adults and adolescents who cannot produce sputum.

Sputum pooling: Testing several people's samples together on existing platforms like Truenat and GeneXpert, which cuts costs and machine time. India is ready and willing to deliver on WHO’s guidance.

nPoC tests with tongue swabs take testing to the community. ICMR-validated tool such as Huwel Lifesciences' UniAMP MTB use a tongue swab which gives results in under 30 minutes on a portable device. Molbio's Truelyse extends Truenat testing to oral swabs. Tools like these can bring a confirmatory test to the same PHC or screening camp.

Open RT-PCR tests handle the volume. Quantiplus MTB FAST is the first ICMR-validated open-system TB assay. It runs on RT-PCR machines already in public labs, many of them from India's Covid-era network, and processes up to 96 samples in a single run at under ₹ 200 a test, a fraction of the cost of the current NAAT test and it requires no new equipment.

India funds its TB response almost entirely from its own budget. The report shows that although international donor funding for TB reduced by 14% globally, India's national TB budget has increased. In 2025, 96% of India's $ 884 million in TB funding came from domestic sources. India also reported the lowest share of funding from Global Fund grants (0.79%) in 2025. Dr Naveen Dang, founder & chairman of Dr. Dangs Lab, says, “India’s progress shows what early, accurate diagnosis can do. India has built one of the world’s largest molecular testing networks where rapid molecular tests are being made available to more and more people. AI-enabled chest X-rays are helping find TB even in people without symptoms. The next step is to make screening easier and molecular testing universal. From technologies that can screen for TB by simply analysing the sound of a cough to molecular testing tools that can confirm the disease using easily procurable samples such as tongue swabs or urine, India has a rich pipeline of innovative diagnostics. Many of these tools can test more samples in one run, at a lower cost, and can be deployed at centres closest to communities. Matching the right test to each setting will help us increase the chances of finding every person with TB early, starting treatment quickly and ensuring their recovery.’’

Despite advances and successes in combating it, TB remains a major global public health problem and progress in reducing the burden of disease falls far short of 2030 targets in most parts of the world. Globally in 2024, an estimated 10.7 million people fell ill with TB and 1.23 million died from the disease. The TB incidence rate (new cases per 100,000 population per year) was 131 and the case fatality rate was 11.5%. The WHO report identifies TB as one of the top 10 causes of death worldwide and the leading cause of death from a single infectious agent. Most of the people who develop TB each year are in 30 high TB burden countries: They accounted for 87% of the global total in 2024. The top eight (67% of the worldwide total) were India (25%), Indonesia (10%), the Philippines (6.8%), China (6.5%), Pakistan (6.3%), Nigeria (4.8%), the Democratic Republic of the Congo (3.9%) and Bangladesh (3.6%). In 2024, 54% of people who developed TB were men, 35% were women and 11% were children. Globally, the absolute number of people falling ill with TB decreased in 2024 for the first time since 2020, following three consecutive years of increases (2021–2023) due to Covid-related disruptions to TB diagnosis and treatment. The total of 10.7 million was a small (1%) reduction from 10.8 million in 2023, but still above the level of 2020 (10.3 million). There was a larger (1.7%) global decline in the TB incidence rate between 2023 and 2024; at 131 per 100 000 population in 2024, this was back to the level of 2020. The net reduction from 2015 to 2024 was 12%, far from the End TB Strategy milestone of a 50% reduction by 2025 and the target of an 80% reduction by 2030. Globally, the number of deaths caused by TB also fell in 2024. The total of 1.23 million was a 3% reduction compared with 1.27 million in 2023. The net reduction from 2015 to 2024 is more impressive at 29%, but still far from the End TB Strategy milestone. Between 2015 and 2024, the WHO African Region achieved a 28% reduction in the TB incidence rate and a 46% reduction in the number of TB deaths. The WHO European Region achieved reductions of 39% and 49%, respectively, 101 countries achieved reductions of at least 20% in the TB incidence rate and 65 achieved reductions of at least 35% in the number of TB deaths.

For the numbers to go down, there are several issues which need to be tackled. There must be improved coverage of TB diagnostic, treatment and preventive interventions; vigilance on new infections and focus on a new TB vaccine. All this of course, requires much more funding than there is at present.

According to the WHO report, globally, 5.3 million people at high risk of developing TB disease were provided with TB preventive treatment (TPT) in 2024: 3.5 million close contacts of people diagnosed with TB and 1.8 million people living with HIV. TPT coverage was 58% among people living with HIV (up from 56% in 2023) and 25% among household contacts (up from 20% in 2023). One of the barriers to accessing TB diagnosis and treatment is the costs faced by people with TB and their households; about 50% face costs that exceed 20% of annual household income. Reducing this economic burden requires faster progress towards UHC and better levels of social protection. In most high TB burden countries, less than 50% of the general population has access to one social protection benefit.

There are 18 TB vaccines in clinical development currently, including six in Phase 3 trials. Funding for TB response remains grossly inadequate and has been stagnating. Cuts to international donor funding from 2025 onwards threaten overall funding for TB response in many countries. Achieving the goal of ending the global TB epidemic, to which all WHO and UN member-States have committed, requires further intensification of efforts. Following cuts in international donor funding in 2025, political commitment and domestic funding in high TB burden countries are more important than ever.

All WHO and UN member-States have committed to ending the global TB epidemic, through their adoption of the End TB Strategy and SDGs. The 2030 targets of the End TB Strategy are a 90% reduction in the number of deaths caused by TB and an 80% reduction in the TB incidence rate compared with levels in 2015; the 2025 milestones are reductions of 75% and 50%, respectively. These commitments were reaffirmed at two UN high-level meetings on TB, held in 2018 and 2023, and reinforced with additional targets related to funding, the provision of treatment to people with TB disease or TB infection, and the availability of new TB vaccines.

Nonetheless, after setbacks during the Covid-19 pandemic, most indicators are moving in the right direction and there are regional and country success stories. Further and faster reductions in the burden of TB disease require improvements in the coverage of TB diagnostic, treatment and preventive interventions; action on broader determinants that drive new infections or increase the risk of developing disease once infected; and technological breakthroughs, such as a new TB vaccine.

To achieve the goal of ending the global TB epidemic, political commitment and domestic funding in high TB burden countries are more important than ever.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Lalita Panicker.