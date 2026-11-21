Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has joined a viral Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) meme trend, sharing an edited screenshot that jokingly turns a grocery shopping task into an errand for his wife, Priscilla Chan. The post quickly attracted attention on social media, with Tesla CEO Elon Musk also joining the fun. Mark Zuckerberg joined the GTA 6 meme trend with an edited grocery shopping screenshot mentioning his wife, Priscilla Chan. (REUTERS) more

Zuckerberg shared the image on X on Friday, November 20, a day after the highly anticipated video game was released.

What did Mark Zuckerberg post? In his X post, Zuckerberg shared an altered screenshot featuring a grocery shopping mission from GTA 6.

(Also read: Mark Zuckerberg immortalises wife Priscilla Chan in giant backyard sculpture)

The notification in the image read: "Pick up Groceries. Buy some groceries and bring them back to the house."

However, the edited version replaced the name of the game's female protagonist, Lucia, with that of Zuckerberg's wife.

"Priscilla will appreciate this," the notification read.

Sharing the screenshot, Zuckerberg jokingly wrote, "Wait which version did I get?"

The joke suggested that his version of the action-packed game had him completing household errands rather than the missions typically associated with the franchise.

Elon Musk reacts to Zuckerberg's post Zuckerberg's post prompted several amusing reactions, including one from Elon Musk, who responded with a laughing emoji.

Take a look here at the post: