Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, has fallen to its lowest level in two years amid concerns over artificial intelligence valuations, weak institutional demand and other risk assets triggering a sharp sell-off. Bitcoin has wiped all gains since Trump's re-election after reaching a peak of $126,000 in 2025. (REUTERS/ Representative) more

The cryptocurrency slumped 6% in the United States on Friday and another 5.7% in Asia on Saturday to $55,533, its weakest since September 2024, according to news agency Bloomberg. Bitcoin has lost more than half its value since reaching a peak above $126,000 in October 2025, months after Trump won a second term in the White House.

Trump's re-election heightened expectations that cryptocurrency would get a more favourable regulatory environment and greater institutional participation. Last year, it crossed $100,000 in late January, marking a historic milestone showing Bitcoin's growing appeal as a legitimate asset.

What went wrong? However, the enthusiasm about Bitcoin has weakened as of late, as investors are reassessing their exposure to riskier assets. Last month, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance was hacked, and the attackers stole a record $6.3 billion in digital assets, making it the largest cryptocurrency theft on record.

Furthermore, sweeping Democratic victories in the US midterm elections have fuelled concerns that the crypto industry's push for friendlier regulation is no longer finding many takers. Investors are also rattled by weakening technology stocks associated with artificial intelligence after Nvidia and Anthropic stocks added to market uncertainty.

"The broader market has shifted into a sharp lack of confidence, and investors are de-risking. Bitcoin is along for the ride here, typically weak in deleveraging environments," said Andy Baehr, managing director of asset management at GSR.

The spate of technology outages, including the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ground stop, National Security Agency’s highly classified internal communications system and JPMorgan Chase, have also triggered the sell-off, signalling that firms are no longer viewing it as a safe investment.

Inflation playing key role Reports indicate that the probability of another Fed interest rate hike and inflation fears are also playing a major role in Bitcoin's fall. Despite US easing concerns over inflation, expectations of a rate hike persist.

The shock went beyond Bitcoin. Crypto-linked equities posted some of the week's steepest losses in US trading. Strategy, the largest publicly traded corporate holder of Bitcoin, closed at its lowest level since February 2024, well under its average purchase cost of about $75,446 per coin.

Bitcoin is entering the year-end period with fewer sources of support. The earlier boost from US Treasury chief Scott Bessent's debt buyback announcement has faded, while the technology stock selloff and Binance hack have added to market pressure, Bloomberg reported.