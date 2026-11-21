Aveek Banerjee is a Senior Content Producer at the Hindustan Times, based in Greater Noida West. With more than five years of experience in digital journalism, Aveek has worked extensively in covering national politics and international affairs, including elections, high-profile diplomatic engagements and geopolitical conflicts. His experience covers a wide range of major events, including the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, multiple state assembly elections, US elections, Operation Sindoor, Air India crash, India-US trade tensions to the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Iran. Before joining Hindustan Times, Aveek worked at the editorial teams of CNN-News18, India TV and Asian News International (ANI), during which he developed an understanding of the high-pressure newsroom environment and honed his skills in covering breaking news, tracking crucial developments, and producing accurate news content under tight deadlines while maintaining editorial standards. These stints have also provided exposure to diverse newsroom environments and the evolving standards of the media industry. Aveek holds a Master's degree in Global Studies from Ambedkar University Delhi and a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication from Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys reading, pursuing photography and exploring new places in his free time. You can reach him at aveek.banerjee@htdigital.in.
Bitcoin hits two-year low as AI valuation concerns wipe out Trump re-election gains
Bitcoin slumped 6% in the United States on Friday and another 5.7% in Asia on Saturday to $55,533, its weakest since September 2024
Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, has fallen to its lowest level in two years amid concerns over artificial intelligence valuations, weak institutional demand and other risk assets triggering a sharp sell-off.
The cryptocurrency slumped 6% in the United States on Friday and another 5.7% in Asia on Saturday to $55,533, its weakest since September 2024, according to news agency Bloomberg. Bitcoin has lost more than half its value since reaching a peak above $126,000 in October 2025, months after Trump won a second term in the White House.
Trump's re-election heightened expectations that cryptocurrency would get a more favourable regulatory environment and greater institutional participation. Last year, it crossed $100,000 in late January, marking a historic milestone showing Bitcoin's growing appeal as a legitimate asset.
What went wrong?
However, the enthusiasm about Bitcoin has weakened as of late, as investors are reassessing their exposure to riskier assets. Last month, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance was hacked, and the attackers stole a record $6.3 billion in digital assets, making it the largest cryptocurrency theft on record.
Furthermore, sweeping Democratic victories in the US midterm elections have fuelled concerns that the crypto industry's push for friendlier regulation is no longer finding many takers. Investors are also rattled by weakening technology stocks associated with artificial intelligence after Nvidia and Anthropic stocks added to market uncertainty.
"The broader market has shifted into a sharp lack of confidence, and investors are de-risking. Bitcoin is along for the ride here, typically weak in deleveraging environments," said Andy Baehr, managing director of asset management at GSR.
The spate of technology outages, including the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ground stop, National Security Agency’s highly classified internal communications system and JPMorgan Chase, have also triggered the sell-off, signalling that firms are no longer viewing it as a safe investment.
Inflation playing key role
Reports indicate that the probability of another Fed interest rate hike and inflation fears are also playing a major role in Bitcoin's fall. Despite US easing concerns over inflation, expectations of a rate hike persist.
The shock went beyond Bitcoin. Crypto-linked equities posted some of the week's steepest losses in US trading. Strategy, the largest publicly traded corporate holder of Bitcoin, closed at its lowest level since February 2024, well under its average purchase cost of about $75,446 per coin.
Bitcoin is entering the year-end period with fewer sources of support. The earlier boost from US Treasury chief Scott Bessent's debt buyback announcement has faded, while the technology stock selloff and Binance hack have added to market pressure, Bloomberg reported.