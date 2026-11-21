Eight boys have been detained by Mumbai’s Ghatkopar police for allegedly abusing and assaulting a teenage couple at a garden in Kurla on Friday evening, police said. Ghatkopar police registered an FIR after a video of the assault at a Kurla garden surfaced on social media and contacted the teenage couple. more

The couple had gone to Pramod Mahajan Garden, behind Phoenix Marketcity in Kurla, when a group of minors allegedly surrounded them and hurled abuses, police officers said. When the teenagers tried to reason with them, the boys allegedly assaulted them with a hockey stick and drove them out of the garden.

After a video of the assault began circulating on social media, Ghatkopar police contacted the couple and registered a first information report (FIR).

Police said an offence had been registered against eight juveniles in conflict with law under sections 189(2) (being a member of an unlawful assembly), 189(4) (member of an unlawful assembly while armed with a deadly weapon), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons or means), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the public peace) and 351(2) (basic criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Senior police officers said further legal action would be taken against the boys, who would be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. “We have sent notices to the parents of the boys and are finding out what was the reason for the assault,” an officer said.

Police are recording statements from the couple and the boys to establish whether there was any prior dispute between them.